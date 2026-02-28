PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Seeking their second straight win coming out of the NHL’s Olympic break, the Detroit Red Wings will take on the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday night.
“We have 23 more games now,” Simon Edvinsson said. “It’s all about speed, management and playing the right way. We know some teams are out of it and we are very much in it. That’s going to be hard, because players come from the back. It’s tough. You need to keep your position on top and just to play with game management, pace and grit --that’s going to take us a long way. It’s been all about the details.”
Detroit (34-19-6; 74 points) and Carolina (37-15-6; 80 points), will wrap up their three-game regular-season series with a 7 p.m. puck drop, which will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The pair of Eastern Conference foes have split their first two matchups – the Hurricanes took a 5-2 decision at Lenovo Center on Dec. 27 before the Red Wings outlasted them for a 4-3 overtime victory at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12.