PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game road swing, finish off season series with Hurricanes on Saturday

On Thursday, two goals from captain Dylan Larkin and 29 saves from goalie John Gibson lifted Detroit to a 2-1 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. It was the Red Wings’ ninth OT victory of the campaign, tying the Montreal Canadiens, San Jose Sharks and Minnesota Wild for the most such wins.

“The win was really, really important,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “We were drowning in the first period; I think that was pretty obvious. The fact we were able to get back above water and take some air in was important as well. I thought as the game wore on, we started to skate a little bit better. Our energy stores looked like they were in pretty good position, but the points themselves were huge. Just to start that way in that building and have an Atlantic Division team as the opponent. So far so good, but a long way to go.”

Ahead of Saturday’s morning skate, Detroit announced it recalled Dominik Shine from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Shine has played in 38 games with the Griffins this season, recording 37 points (21 goals, 16 assists).

“It wasn’t precautionary and yes, we liked the way he was playing in Grand Rapids,” McLellan said of the Griffins’ 32-year-old captain. “He’s a big part of that team. He’s been able to drag a lot of players into the game there. He’s been a very good leader. He’s produced offensively and, quite frankly, what he did last year when he came up here was impressive as well. In my mind, as a coach, we’re not bringing somebody up to look at or try out. We have a good feel for what he can bring. We believe he can repeat what he’s done in the past and become a factor in the game.”