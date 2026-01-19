RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

DETROIT -- Reaching the 30-win mark through their first 50 games this season, the fastest they’ve reached the plateau since 2011-12, the Detroit Red Wings rallied from an early two-goal deficit for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening.

“A huge two points,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime. “Obviously, not the start we wanted, but to be able to battle back and win in overtime is huge. It’s huge for us to keep this rolling.”

Netminder John Gibson stopped 19 shots to notch his sixth consecutive win and 19th of the campaign for Detroit (30-16-4; 64 points), which also improved to 7-2 in games decided in overtime. Ottawa (22-19-7; 51 points) had a familiar face between the pipes, with goalie James Reimer making 30 saves in his first NHL start since April 17, 2025.

“We knew it would be a tight, heavy game,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s the game it ended up being, and we’re fortunate to be on the winning end of it.”

Detroit and Ottawa combined for three goals -- two through the power play -- on nine shots within the first eight minutes of the first period.

First, Drake Batherson snapped home the rebound of Fabian Zetterlund’s shot that caromed off Gibson’s right pad at 4:26 to put the Senators up 1-0, and less than a minute later, Dylan Cozens got captain Brady Tkachuk’s behind-the-net pass and lifted it in on his backhand to make it 2-0 at 5:05.

“It’s not an ideal start for us for sure,” James van Riemsdyk said. “But I think from there, we really got to our game and started to play the way we’re capable of, to our identity and standard.”

Slicing the Red Wings’ deficit in half, Axel Sandin-Pellikka was above the right face-off circle when he zipped a wrist shot behind a screened Reimer on the power play to make it 2-1 at 7:16 of the first period.

Patrick Kane had the primary assist – he’s now two points shy of Mike Modano’s record of 1,374 career NHL points by a United States-born player – and Andrew Copp, who provided the screen, earned the secondary on Sandin-Pellikka's sixth goal of the season.