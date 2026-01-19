RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

Detroit earns fourth multi-goal comeback win of season, matching total from entire 2024-25 campaign

1.18.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Reaching the 30-win mark through their first 50 games this season, the fastest they’ve reached the plateau since 2011-12, the Detroit Red Wings rallied from an early two-goal deficit for a 4-3 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday evening.

“A huge two points,” said Alex DeBrincat, who scored the game-winning goal 36 seconds into overtime. “Obviously, not the start we wanted, but to be able to battle back and win in overtime is huge. It’s huge for us to keep this rolling.”

Netminder John Gibson stopped 19 shots to notch his sixth consecutive win and 19th of the campaign for Detroit (30-16-4; 64 points), which also improved to 7-2 in games decided in overtime. Ottawa (22-19-7; 51 points) had a familiar face between the pipes, with goalie James Reimer making 30 saves in his first NHL start since April 17, 2025.

“We knew it would be a tight, heavy game,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “That’s the game it ended up being, and we’re fortunate to be on the winning end of it.”

Detroit and Ottawa combined for three goals -- two through the power play -- on nine shots within the first eight minutes of the first period.

First, Drake Batherson snapped home the rebound of Fabian Zetterlund’s shot that caromed off Gibson’s right pad at 4:26 to put the Senators up 1-0, and less than a minute later, Dylan Cozens got captain Brady Tkachuk’s behind-the-net pass and lifted it in on his backhand to make it 2-0 at 5:05.

“It’s not an ideal start for us for sure,” James van Riemsdyk said. “But I think from there, we really got to our game and started to play the way we’re capable of, to our identity and standard.”

Slicing the Red Wings’ deficit in half, Axel Sandin-Pellikka was above the right face-off circle when he zipped a wrist shot behind a screened Reimer on the power play to make it 2-1 at 7:16 of the first period.

Patrick Kane had the primary assist – he’s now two points shy of Mike Modano’s record of 1,374 career NHL points by a United States-born player – and Andrew Copp, who provided the screen, earned the secondary on Sandin-Pellikka's sixth goal of the season.

The lamp didn’t light up again until 6:06 of the second period. Marco Kasper fed Lucas Raymond speeding through the neutral zone, and the Swedish forward continued forward into the high slot where he sniped one top shelf to tie it for Detroit 2-2. Picking up the secondary assist on Raymond’s 15th goal of the campaign was Ben Chiarot.

With Ridly Greig in the penalty box after being assessed for interference on Raymond, who left the game but later returned, van Riemsdyk's jaw-dropping goal gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 16:53 of the middle frame.

“He’s a huge part of our team,” DeBrincat said of Raymond. “During the game, you got to be next man up and keep rolling. We’re glad he came back.”

In front of the Senators’ crease, van Riemsdyk pulled the rebound of captain Dylan Larkin’s shot between his own legs and finished it in no-look fashion. DeBrincat earned a secondary assist on van Riemsdyk's 14 th goal of the season.

“I felt like the power play, especially that one, did a good job of just getting pucks to the net,” van Riemsdyk said. “There was obviously a lot of chaos going on around the net. It’s just my job to find a way to get a stick on it, get a whack on a rebound and do what I can to score a goal.”

With 55 seconds to play before the second intermission, Ottawa countered with a power-play goal of its own as Shane Pinto tipped in Claude Giroux’s shot from the middle of the right face-off circle to tie it 3-3.

Following a scoreless third period, DeBrincat snapped Copp’s pass past Reimer on an odd-man rush for his team-leading 26th goal of the season and 14th career NHL overtime tally.

“It was coming around the boards, and I had a step on [Tim Stützle],” DeBrincat said. “I knew Copper was in front of me. He made a great play to sauce it back to me. I think [Stützle] lost an edge or something there. A 2-on-1, I was able to shoot it far side.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will kick off a three-game road trip and play the front half of a back-to-back set when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on playing divisional games

“I think our guys have been coming to the rink with a lot of juice for all the games, which is a real good sign…They understand the standings and circumstances of wins and losses. We talk about winning season series – we’ve got four points against this team now. We can’t quite have the series in the bag, but it certainly helps.”

DeBrincat on van Riemsdyk’s goal

“It’s pretty impressive what he does in front of the net. It seems like when he’s there he’s always scoring. He’s great on the power play in that spot. He’s been great for us.”

Van Riemsdyk on matching Ottawa’s physicality

“You got to have a pushback. You can’t get pushed out of games like that. I thought our team responded well for that. That’s something you’ll need down the stretch. The games get a little more competitive and contested out there, and you got to stick together. I thought we did that today.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday

RECAP: DeBrincat strikes twice in final frame to help Red Wings rally past Islanders, 3-2

PREVIEW: Back at Little Caesars Arena, Red Wings host Islanders on Tuesday 