PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

TORONTO -- Coming off a successful two-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will try to sustain that momentum when they play the front half of a midweek back-to-back set -- also the start of a three-game road trip -- against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

“In this League at this time of the year everything is tight and you have got to put points in the bank at home,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We did it in different ways, everybody contributed and the game was fairly solid. Now, we’ve got to take that game and go on the road, which we’ve been able to do lately. But this isn’t going to be an easy trip by any means. A tough place to start it here in Toronto.”

Puck drop between the two Atlantic Division and Original Six rivals is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and HBO MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Notably, Detroit (30-16-4; 64 points) is also looking to sweep the regular-season series (minimum four games) of Toronto (24-17-8; 56 points) for just the second time in franchise history following the 1995-96 campaign, when it went 5-0-0.

“I don’t know if there’s one secret recipe,” Andrew Copp said when asked what’s behind the Red Wings’ success versus the Maple Leafs this season. “They have a lot of good players over there. They’re playing pretty good right now. The whole Atlantic Division has been on a bit of a streak, so we’re focused on us playing well and we’ll make some little changes to whatever system they’re running.”