PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Gibson, who has won his last six contests, will start for Detroit in Toronto

JAN21_Gameday_OS_WEB
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

TORONTO -- Coming off a successful two-game homestand, the Detroit Red Wings will try to sustain that momentum when they play the front half of a midweek back-to-back set -- also the start of a three-game road trip -- against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

“In this League at this time of the year everything is tight and you have got to put points in the bank at home,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We did it in different ways, everybody contributed and the game was fairly solid. Now, we’ve got to take that game and go on the road, which we’ve been able to do lately. But this isn’t going to be an easy trip by any means. A tough place to start it here in Toronto.”

Puck drop between the two Atlantic Division and Original Six rivals is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage airing exclusively on TNT and HBO MAX. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Notably, Detroit (30-16-4; 64 points) is also looking to sweep the regular-season series (minimum four games) of Toronto (24-17-8; 56 points) for just the second time in franchise history following the 1995-96 campaign, when it went 5-0-0.

“I don’t know if there’s one secret recipe,” Andrew Copp said when asked what’s behind the Red Wings’ success versus the Maple Leafs this season. “They have a lot of good players over there. They’re playing pretty good right now. The whole Atlantic Division has been on a bit of a streak, so we’re focused on us playing well and we’ll make some little changes to whatever system they’re running.”

Continuing to play well itself, Detroit improved to 6-1-0 in its past seven games with a 4-3 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Three different Red Wings skaters scored in regulation (Axel Sandin-Pellikka, Lucas Raymond and James van Riemsdyk) scored in regulation before Alex DeBrincat came through 36 seconds into the extra frame.

“We played some good offense the last two games,” Marco Kasper said. “We limited chances and got off to a good start against San Jose [on Friday], not so much against Ottawa [on Sunday]. For [Wednesday], I think it’ll be important to get off to a good start and just keep on building on the last two wins.”

As for Toronto, which is just two points behind the Boston Bruins for the Eastern Conference’s second Wild-Card spot, its coming off a 6-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Even with that recent setback, the Maple Leafs are still 6-2-2 in their past 10 games.

“They’re a really good hockey club,” McLellan said. “They went through some spells, but all teams do that. They’re on home ice…They have some key people playing pretty well right now, and we expect their best. We got to be prepared and ready to go.”

Todd McLellan Morning Skate Media | Jan. 21, 2026

Despite missing 12 games this season, William Nylander, who will not play on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury, still leads the Maple Leafs with 48 points (17 goals, 31 assists). John Tavares has the second-most points on the team with 43 (18 goals, 25 assists) and captain Auston Matthews is third with 42 (25 goals, 17 assists).

Goalie Joseph Woll is 11-5-3 with a 2.90 goals-against average and .910 save percentage with two shutouts in 20 games.

“When you’re hot and feeling good, you can score from just about anywhere on the ice,” McLellan said of Matthews, who has racked up 15 points (10 goals, five assists) in his last 10 contests. “He’s feeling it right now. He can take over a game just on his own, but they’ve got a lot of other players that are playing well and that have been effective over the last little bit."

News Feed

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night

‘We have a lot of faith in what he’s preaching’: With growth comes confidence for McLellan-led Red Wings

RECAP: Larkin's ‘leadership factor’ among keys as Red Wings head into NHL's holiday break with big 4-3 overtime win against Stars

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Stars lace up their skates for Hockeytown Holidays Game on Tuesday

RECAP: Detroit ‘very happy’ it could finish off Mom’s Trip with 3-2 overtime win against Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up Mom’s Trip at Little Caesars Arena, set for rematch against Capitals on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Powered by 'good individual performances throughout the lineup,' Red Wings take down Capitals, 5-2

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off Mom’s Trip with Saturday matinee in D.C.

RECAP: Red Wings come up short in 4-1 loss to Mammoth

PREVIEW: Detroit, Utah conclude respective midweek back-to-back sets on Wednesday