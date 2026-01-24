PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

WINNIPEG -- Bringing a four-game point streak into the finale of their three-game road trip, the Detroit Red Wings will battle the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night.

“Rounding it out with two more points, you’d get five of six on this trip,” Mason Appleton said. “That’s a great trip. It’ll be a good game.”

Puck drop for what also marks the two-game regular-season series finale between Detroit (31-16-5; 67 points) and Winnipeg (20-23-7; 47 points) is set for 6 p.m. CT/ 7 p.m. ET, with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

“We’ve dealt with circumstances all teams do -- whether it’s injury, travel, fatigue -- we’ve been able to push through to this point,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I expect our group to not only handle tonight, but the other 30 games we’ll have after this the same way they have during the season”

For Detroit, Thursday’s 4-3 overtime setback to the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena was the third straight game that the club needed more than 60 minutes to determine a winner. McLellan said the Red Wings played well considering all of the circumstances, but some disappointment still lingers.