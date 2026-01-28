‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Veteran defenseman, teammates delight in hosting young Make-A-Wish hockey player for practice on Wednesday

110925-AMF-0558
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Locking up a key veteran presence on the back end, the Detroit Red Wings announced they re-signed Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $3.85 million on Wednesday morning.

“The team, first of all, and what goes on out on the ice,” Chiarot said when asked about his decision to re-up with the Red Wings following practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center that same afternoon. “The people here -- trainers, equipment staff, guys on the team, coaches, everybody. I really enjoy coming to the rink every day. It made it really easy to come back here. We love Detroit. My family’s really happy here. From all angles, it was a no-brainer.”

More than halfway through his fourth campaign with the Red Wings, the 34-year-old defenseman has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) along with a plus-1 rating and has averaged the third-most ice time (21:07) in 54 games.

“It’s a first-class organization,” Chiarot said. “Starts at the top with the Ilitches right on down through Steve, the coaching staff and trainers who have been here for a long time. They’ve been here when the team was at its peak and through the low years here, and the team’s well on its way back up. The people surrounding the organization are top notch.”

Ben Chiarot, Todd McLellan Practice Media | Jan. 28, 2026

A hard-nosed defenseman with 777 career games already under his belt, Chiarot was originally selected by the Atlanta Thrashers in the fourth round (No. 120 overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and suited up with three different clubs -- the Winnipeg Jets, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens -- before joining the Red Wings as a free agent on July 13, 2022.

Head coach Todd McLellan praised the “experience, size, some physicality, veteran leadership” that Chiarot provides to the squad.

“A lot of things that the everyday fan sees on the ice, that’s what we see too,” McLellan said. “But then there’s auxiliary stuff behind the scenes that’s been pretty stabilizing. I believe we just talked about him working with young defensemen and trying to help bring them along – he’s done a good job of that. We’re happy to have him.”

Chiarot said he enjoys having a mentorship role in Detroit’s dressing room.

“I think just naturally over time, being a guy with experience and younger players coming in behind you, you try and lend your experiences with them,” Chiarot said. “And naturally, you sort of just become the older guy, kind of imparting a little bit of what you know onto them. It’s just been a natural process just by being one of the older guys with more experience.”

Chiarot could’ve become an unrestricted free agent this summer, but the Hamilton, Ontario, native said Detroit has become home for him and his family.

“What’s the upside of leaving somewhere that you’re really happy and your family is really happy?” Chiarot asked rhetorically. “All the bases were covered here. On the ice, it’s a great place to play. Off the ice, a great place to live. Before playing here, you don’t know how great a spot Detroit is to play, and you can see why all these great players have spent their entire careers here. It’s clear to me why, and I’m happy to do the same and stay here for a long time.”

01.28.26_PRACTICE-40

Chiarot added that helping 10-year-old Anderson Shaughnessy fulfill his Make-A-Wish dream made Wednesday a pretty special day.

Shaughnessy, who has a rare genetic disorder known as Hurler’s Syndrome, plays adaptive hockey using an assisted walker. Thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Trinity Health, the young hockey player watched practice from the bench before joining the team on the ice afterwards.

“Those kids are so excited to get out there with an NHL team,” Chiarot said. “You can only imagine being that age and getting to skate with professional hockey players, so it’s always fun.”

News Feed

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Maple Leafs set to add another chapter to their Original Six rivalry on Sunday night 

RECAP: Back from NHL’s holiday break, Detroit drops 5-2 decision in Carolina

PREVIEW: Division leaders square off as Red Wings visit Hurricanes on Saturday night