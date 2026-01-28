‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

DETROIT -- Locking up a key veteran presence on the back end, the Detroit Red Wings announced they re-signed Ben Chiarot to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $3.85 million on Wednesday morning.
“The team, first of all, and what goes on out on the ice,” Chiarot said when asked about his decision to re-up with the Red Wings following practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center that same afternoon. “The people here -- trainers, equipment staff, guys on the team, coaches, everybody. I really enjoy coming to the rink every day. It made it really easy to come back here. We love Detroit. My family’s really happy here. From all angles, it was a no-brainer.”
More than halfway through his fourth campaign with the Red Wings, the 34-year-old defenseman has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) along with a plus-1 rating and has averaged the third-most ice time (21:07) in 54 games.
“It’s a first-class organization,” Chiarot said. “Starts at the top with the Ilitches right on down through Steve, the coaching staff and trainers who have been here for a long time. They’ve been here when the team was at its peak and through the low years here, and the team’s well on its way back up. The people surrounding the organization are top notch.”