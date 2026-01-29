PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

DETROIT – Seeking a sweep of the three-game regular-season series against one of their Eastern Conference rivals, the Detroit Red Wings will welcome the Washington Capitals back to Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We want to be a good team at home,” said Patrick Kane, who is just one point from passing Mike Modano for the most among United States-born players in NHL history. “Playing in this building is a huge advantage with the fans and the atmosphere. We have last change, so that’s always an advantage depending on what matchups the coaches want. I just think [Little Caesars Arena] is a great place to play. The fans are unbelievable here and very supportive.”

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m., with streaming available exclusively on ESPN+ and HULU. Ken Kal and Paul Woods will have the call on the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). A little more than a month ago, the Red Wings (32-17-5; 69 points) swept a back-to-back home-and-home set with the Capitals (25-22-7; 57 points), following up a 5-2 win at Capital One Arena on Dec. 20 with a 3-2 overtime victory at Little Caesars Arena on Dec. 21.

“When we approach a game like [Thursday], we’ll look back at those two games and already something will be missing -- the moms,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “They were a big part of those two wins. Sometimes, their wrath and looks at their sons make them compete pretty hard, so we might have to fly a few of them in. In any case, they were around and they certainly helped us. We’ll pre-scout that and look at what they’re doing now.”