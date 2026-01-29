Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Sheldon Dries and defenseman Justin Holl from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have placed defenseman Simon Edvinsson on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 21.Dries, 31, has skated in 32 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 14 goals (T3rd), 14 assists (T3rd), 28 points (2nd), a plus-14 rating (10th), four power play goals (T2nd), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T3rd), 83 shots (2nd) and a 16.9 shooting percentage (4th). The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 272 points (152-120-272), a plus-41 rating and 266 penalty minutes in 371 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries racked up 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, recording seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.

Holl, 33, has played in 31 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season, notching 10 points (2-8-10), a plus-17 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound defenseman spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Red Wings, collecting eight points (2-6-8) and 16 penalty minutes in 73 games. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Holl has tallied 95 points (13-82-95), a plus-59 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 396 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Holl has also picked up 78 points (22-56-78), a plus-76 rating and 89 penalty minutes in 225 AHL games between the Rockford IceHogs, Toronto Marlies and Griffins, helping the Marlies win a Calder Cup title in 2018. He made his professional debut with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel in 2014-15, contributing 34 points (7-27-34) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 games.

A native of Tonka Bay, Minn., Holl spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2010-14 prior to turning professional, recording 38 points (8-30-38), a plus-34 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 142 games. Holl helped the Golden Gophers clinch Frozen Four berths in 2012 and 2014, in addition to capturing the Big Ten’s inaugural regular-season conference title in 2013-14. He competed at Minnetonka (Minn.) High School from 2007-10, totaling 39 points (18-21-39) and 12 penalty minutes in 77 games. Holl also suited up for the USHL’s Omaha Lancers during the 2009-10 season, recording four assists, a plus-seven rating and six penalty minutes in 11 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups.