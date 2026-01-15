Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Defenseman has skated in 516 NHL games since 2015-16

By Thomas Roth
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Erik Gustafsson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Gustafsson, 33, made his season debut with the Red Wings on Nov. 26 vs. Nashville, logging two shots in 17:23 of ice time. The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman has also recorded 20 points (2-18-20), a plus-18 rating and 21 penalty minutes in 22 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season. Gustafsson spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Red Wings, tallying 18 points (2-16-18) and 20 penalty minutes in 60 games. Originally selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the fourth round (93rd overall) of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Gustafsson has compiled 240 points (47-193-240) and 163 penalty minutes in 516 regular-season games with the Chicago Blackhawks, Calgary Flames, Philadelphia Flyers, Montréal Canadiens, Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Red Wings since 2015-16. He has also collected 12 points (2-10-12) in 49 postseason contests, helping the Canadiens reach the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. Gustafsson has logged 78 points (13-65-78) and 117 penalty minutes in 142 AHL games with the Rockford IceHogs and Griffins, representing the IceHogs at the 2018 AHL All-Star Classic.

A native of Nynäshamn, Sweden, Gustafsson played two seasons with Frölunda HC in the Swedish Hockey League from 2013-15, recording 49 points (6-43-49) and 38 penalty minutes in 105 games. He also spent parts of two seasons with Djurgårdens IF from 2011-13, showing 30 points (10-20-30) and 68 penalty minutes in 90 games. Gustafsson developed in Djurgårdens IF’s youth system, accumulating 45 points (5-40-45) and 144 penalty minutes in 83 games with their under-20 squad, along with 30 points (9-21-30) and 76 penalty minutes in 60 games at the under-18 level. On the international stage, Gustafsson has represented Sweden at five IIHF World Championships (2016, 2018, 2019, 2022, 2025). Gustafsson won a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, contributing seven assists, a plus-three rating and four penalty minutes in 10 games. Gustafsson also captured a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship, tallying one assist, a plus-three rating and two penalty minutes in six appearances.

