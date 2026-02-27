RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way for Red Wings in 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

Detroit 'weathered the storm and got two huge points' in first game back from NHL's Olympic break

2.26.win
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

OTTAWA -- Carrying over his strong play from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, captain Dylan Larkin scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Detroit Red Wings in their 2-1 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

“It’s great to get this one,” said Larkin, who notched his 13th career NHL overtime goal to pass Sergei Fedorov (12) for the most in franchise history. “Man, what a performance by John Gibson -- picking up where he left off for us. We just hung in there. We weren’t the sharpest in the first, but our game grew as it went on…Tough to do in this building, weathered the storm and got two huge points.”

This marked the first clash back from the NHL’s Olympic break for both Detroit (34-19-6; 74 points) and Ottawa (28-22-8; 64 points), with netminder John Gibson making 26 saves and goalie Linus Ullmark stopping 18 shots for their respective Atlantic Division clubs.

“After the first two shifts, we were processing the game and reacting slowly,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Not a lot of execution. I guess the part we liked is we stuck with it in the second and third, and found a way to win.”

Gibson, making his first start in 22 days, certainly showed no signs of rust and made a sequence of big saves in the first period -- among them, an impressive stick save on Dylan Cozens just 4:17 into the game. The Red Wings later had a tally by Michael Rasmussen called back after a successful offside challenge from the Senators, who broke the ice when captain Brady Tkachuk found the back of the net on a power play to take a 1-0 kead at 18:44.

“I just try to play my game and focus on that,” Gibson said. “If I sat here and told you that I could draw it all up, I’d be lying to you. You can’t control the bounces and all that, so I’m just trying to keep the puck out of the net and give us a chance.”

Detroit’s three Olympians – Larkin, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider – teamed up for a power-play goal to even things up 1-1 at 5:24 of the second period. Seider passed up the wall to Raymond, who walked the goal line before finding Larkin in the left face-off circle for a one-timer past Ullmark.

Larkin noted he felt the contest started to turn after scoring his 27th goal of the campaign.

“I think [the power play] woke us up a little bit,” Larkin said. “Just hounding pucks, and we slowly started to tilt the ice. We hung onto pucks down low. I thought we probably had some more O-zone time than we had in a long time.”

Play got increasingly chippy as the middle frame progressed, especially after a brief tilt between Edvinsson and Cozens at 12:20. Cozens dropped the gloves to defend Tkachuk, who had collided with Edvinsson moments earlier and fell to the ice. Even on their way and even in their respective penalty boxes, Ottawa’s 26-year-old captain and Detroit’s 23-year-old blueliner exchanged verbal pleasantries.

“He’d probably tell you that wasn’t his best game tonight,” McLellan said of Edvinsson, who missed seven straight games with a lower-body injury before the Olympic break. “He’s been out for a month-and-a-half, so he’s going to have to find it. But he has such a huge impact when he’s in, and even a bigger impact when he’s out.”

Each Atlantic Division club was held scoreless in the third period, sending the game to overtime. Less than two minutes into the extra session, Raymond sprung Larkin on a breakaway with a perfectly placed pass into the offensive zone, and the Red Wings’ newest gold medalist slid backhander through Ullmark’s pads for his 28th goal of the season at 1:50.

“I felt good tonight,” Larkin said. “It’s a lot different than a big gold-medal game against Canada, but that goal is huge for our team. It’s been so great being back with the guys and they’ve been so great to me since I’ve been back. To score that one tonight, it’s up there. It feels pretty special.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their three-game road when face off against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Saturday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. OTT | 2/26/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on how this divisional clash played out

“To keep that team off the board your goaltender has to do a real good job, and Gibby did that…To find the winner in overtime for the extra point, at this time of the year, those are huge. We’ll take the game. We know we got work to do, obviously, and we’ll move on.”

Larkin on Edvinsson being back in the lineup

“He’s such a factor for us. He’s such a big-game player. It’s nice having him back. He stood up for himself. They just collided and he answered the bell, and good on him.”

Gibson on Thursday’s overtime win

“It was good. You want to get back and start on the right note, and I thought we did that tonight and battled the whole game. They’re a good team, tough building to play in and a big win.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

Raymond, Seider ‘happy to be back’ in Detroit following Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings assign Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings know ramping up intensity, continuing to work hard during mini-Training Camp will pay dividends down the stretch

Red Wings’ first practice back from NHL’s Olympic break ‘a good starting day’ 

Red Wings recall Austin Watson and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Raymond’s continued growth with Red Wings defined by consistency, competitive fire

Red Wings aiming to ‘come back refreshed for a big push’ after NHL’s Olympic break

Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

RECAP: Red Wings head into NHL's Olympic break after losing to Mammoth, 4-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings want to go into Olympic break with momentum, end two-game road trip on Wednesday against Mammoth

RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Avalanche, 5-0, in finale of three-game homestand

Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0