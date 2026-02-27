RECAP: Larkin, Gibson lead the way for Red Wings in 2-1 overtime road win over Senators

OTTAWA -- Carrying over his strong play from the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, captain Dylan Larkin scored both the game-tying and game-winning goals for the Detroit Red Wings in their 2-1 overtime victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

“It’s great to get this one,” said Larkin, who notched his 13th career NHL overtime goal to pass Sergei Fedorov (12) for the most in franchise history. “Man, what a performance by John Gibson -- picking up where he left off for us. We just hung in there. We weren’t the sharpest in the first, but our game grew as it went on…Tough to do in this building, weathered the storm and got two huge points.”

This marked the first clash back from the NHL’s Olympic break for both Detroit (34-19-6; 74 points) and Ottawa (28-22-8; 64 points), with netminder John Gibson making 26 saves and goalie Linus Ullmark stopping 18 shots for their respective Atlantic Division clubs.

“After the first two shifts, we were processing the game and reacting slowly,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “Not a lot of execution. I guess the part we liked is we stuck with it in the second and third, and found a way to win.”