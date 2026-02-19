Red Wings recall Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forwards Dominik Shine and Sheldon Dries from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Shine, 32, has played in 35 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (2nd), 15 assists (T6th), 36 points (2nd), a plus-23 rating (2nd), 32 penalty minutes (4th), four power play goals (T2nd), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), three game-winning goals (T3rd), 92 shots (4th) and a 22.8 shooting percentage (2nd). The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward represented the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic and was named the 19th captain in franchise history on Oct. 9, 2025. Shine made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign, recording one assist, 15 penalty minutes, five shots and 16 hits in 8:39 average time on ice. He also tallied 46 points (14-32-46) and 76 penalty minutes in 61 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2024-25, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017, Shine has compiled 220 points (96-124-220) and 585 penalty minutes in 518 AHL games with the Griffins since 2016-17.

Prior to turning professional, Shine collected 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 penalty minutes in 131 games at Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. Shine was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a senior after leading the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests. He earned All-WCHA Second Team honors as a junior after pacing the Wildcats with 15 goals in 34 games. Shine also racked up 134 points (64-70-134) and 503 penalty minutes in 188 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League from 2009-13, serving as team captain during his final two seasons. A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit.

Dries, 31, has skated in 40 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 18 goals (T3rd), 16 assists (T4th), 34 points (3rd), a plus-19 rating (T5th), seven power play goals (1st), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), two game-winning goals (T5th), 105 shots (2nd) and a 17.1 shooting percentage (4th). The 5-foot-10, 182-pound forward spent the entire 2024-25 campaign with the Griffins, recording 40 points (25-15-40) and 35 penalty minutes in 65 regular-season games, in addition to two points (1-1-2) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by the AHL’s Texas Stars as a free agent on May 10, 2017, Dries has logged 26 points (16-10-26) and 59 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and Vancouver Canucks since 2018-19. Dries has also compiled 278 points (156-122-278), a plus-46 rating and 270 penalty minutes in 379 AHL games with the Stars, Colorado Eagles, Abbotsford Canucks and Griffins.

A native of Macomb, Mich., Dries spent four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013-17 prior to turning professional, serving as team captain during his final three years with the program. In total, Dries registered 84 points (44-40-84) and 136 penalty minutes in 148 games with the Broncos, earning a place on the NCHC’s Second All-Star Team as a senior. Dries also tallied 87 points (41-46-87), a plus-34 rating and 235 penalty minutes in 116 games with the Green Bay Gamblers in the United States Hockey League from 2010-13, helping the team win a Clark Cup championship in 2012. On the international stage, Dries won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2012 World Junior A Challenge, finishing with seven points (1-6-7) and four penalty minutes in four appearances.