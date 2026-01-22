PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Going for their fourth straight victory, the Detroit Red Wings will also wrap up their NHL-leading 11th back-to-back set of the season when they square off against the Minnesota Wild at Grand Casino Arena on Thursday night.
“What I’ve figured out, since I’ve been here, if you just let our guys play, sometimes they go and play,” head coach Todd McLellan said following Detroit’s 2-1 overtime victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday. “But if you challenge them with different stats or moments, you get their attention and they seem to be better that way.”
The first of two contests between the Red Wings (31-16-4; 66 points) and Wild (28-14-9; 65 points) this season will feature a 9:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. CT puck drop, with TV broadcast coverage airing exclusively on ESPN and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit.
“[Thursday’s game] will be another challenge for us,” McLellan added. “Travel, border, late game -- you can go on and on and look for reasons why you shouldn’t play real well. Yet, I think our group will respond.”