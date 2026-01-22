PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

After Wednesday’s big overtime win in Toronto, Detroit entered Thursday tied with the Tampa Bay Lightning (66 points), who had three games in hand, atop the Atlantic Division and Carolina Hurricanes (66 points), who had one game in hand, for first place in the Eastern Conference.

Goalie John Gibson, who finished with 30 saves on Wednesday for his seventh straight win, said being in the middle of a neck-and-neck race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs is energizing -- something he hasn’t experienced since his time with the Anaheim Ducks earlier in his career.

“That’s why I came here,” Gibson said. “I want to help [the Red Wings] get to the playoffs. That’s the spot we’re in. I think if you ask anybody around, they’d be more than happy to be in this spot, and I am too. Not going to take it for granted, but there’s still a long way left.”

Like Gibson, Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin spoke about a club that, although encouraged by its current position in the standings, also knows it still has over two months left in the regular season.

“Yes, winning is fun,” said Larkin, who netted the game-winning goal at 3:08 of overtime against the Maple Leafs. “Coming to the rink when you’re winning is way better than when you’re losing, but I think our team is pushing for more and maybe not even satisfied with where we’re at. That’s Todd and Yawns coming in and creating that environment of pushing and pushing. I think we’ve responded well to it. It’s been kind of interesting -- we’re in this position, and it feels like we’re pushing even harder than we have before.”