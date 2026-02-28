Red Wings recall Dominik Shine from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Dominik Shine from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Shine, 32, has played in 38 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season and ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (2nd), 16 assists (T4th), 37 points (2nd), a plus-25 rating (2nd), 41 penalty minutes (4th), four power play goals (T2nd), one shorthanded goal (T2nd), three game-winning goals (T4th), 100 shots (4th) and a 21.0 shooting percentage (2nd). The 5-foot-11, 177-pound forward represented the Griffins at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic and was named the 19th captain in franchise history on Oct. 9, 2025. Shine made his NHL debut with the Red Wings during the 2024-25 campaign, recording one assist, 15 penalty minutes, five shots and 16 hits in 8:39 average time on ice. He also tallied 46 points (14-32-46) and 76 penalty minutes in 61 regular-season games with the Griffins in 2024-25, in addition to three points (1-2-3) in three Calder Cup Playoff matchups. Originally signed by Grand Rapids as an undrafted free agent on March 14, 2017, Shine has compiled 221 points (96-125-221) and 594 penalty minutes in 521 AHL games with the Griffins since 2016-17.

Prior to turning professional, Shine collected 97 points (48-49-97) and 185 penalty minutes in 131 games at Northern Michigan University from 2013-17, serving as an alternate captain during his junior and senior seasons. Shine was named to the All-WCHA Third Team as a senior after leading the conference with 20 goals in 33 contests. He earned All-WCHA Second Team honors as a junior after pacing the Wildcats with 15 goals in 34 games. Shine also racked up 134 points (64-70-134) and 503 penalty minutes in 188 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League from 2009-13, serving as team captain during his final two seasons. A native of Pinckney, Mich., Shine played with the Little Caesars Amateur Hockey program while growing up in Metro Detroit.