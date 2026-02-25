‘An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever’: Larkin discusses winning Olympic gold with Team USA

DETROIT -- Rejoining the Detroit Red Wings with a gold medal and enough memories to last a lifetime, captain Dylan Larkin held court with the media and reflected on his time with Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 following Wednesday morning’s practice at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center.

“An incredible experience and something that I’ll remember forever, the whole Olympic experience,” Larkin said. “Being in the Village, a really close-knit group of guys…It was just really special and so much fun.”

Finishing with three points (two goals, one assist) and a plus-3 rating in six games, Larkin also recorded the best face-off winning percentage (69.6 percent) at the Olympics.

“I think he played really good in the medal rounds,” Andrew Copp said of Larkin. “As the games got bigger, he played his best…He’s a great hockey player and leader. Has bled red, white and blue. Has gone to so many World Championships. He deserves every minute of the attention and success that he’s gotten. Really happy for him and his family.”

Larkin became just the eighth Red Wings skater to win a gold medal at an Olympics featuring NHL players, joining Brendan Shanahan (2002), Steve Yzerman (2002), Tomas Holmström (2006), Niklas Kronwall (2006), Nicklas Lidström (2006), Mikael Samuelsson (2006) and Henrik Zetterberg (2006).

“We all watched those games, and the impact Larks had throughout the Olympics was significant, I believe,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “With how the game was being played, on the bench, probably in the Olympic Village – he left his mark there. As our leader and our captain, we now believe that he can come back and do that here. As he comes back, a lot of players gathered around and asked him questions about his experience there.”