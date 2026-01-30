RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

DeBrincat scores twice in 47-second span late in third period to help Red Wings collect an important standings point

1.29.loss
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Accomplishing another remarkable feat in his shoo-in Hockey Hall of Fame career, Patrick Kane passed Mike Modano for the most points by a United States-born player in NHL history when he recorded his 1,375th with the secondary assist on Ben Chiarot’s second-period goal in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“It’s nice to have it over with in some ways,” Kane said. “Just kind of worry about the rest of the season, what we can accomplish as a team and hopefully go do something special as a group. But yeah, at the start of the season I think there’s a lot of attention and talk about 500 goals and possibly getting this record. So, nice to get there, be done with it and move on.”

Goalie John Gibson finished with 20 saves for Detroit (32-17-6; 70 points), while netminder Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for Washington (26-22-7; 59 points).

“I was proud of the way we played,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. “I was proud of the way we responded after that first period. In years past, that’s a game we would’ve crumbled in, and we didn’t.”

Detroit saw Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal just 2:26 into the game wiped away because of Washington’s successful offside challenge -- Kane would’ve made history then and there with an assist on the play -- and at 6:27, found itself trailing 1-0 after Nic Dowd beat Gibson with a snap shot from the left face-off circle. The Red Wings went back on the man advantage with 2:02 left but couldn’t tie things up before the end of the frame.

“Obviously, pretty crazy the way you think you have it and then it comes back for offside,” Kane said. “I don’t think many of us knew it was offside on the ice, but there was a little bit of feeling something was going on when the guys didn’t come from the bench.”

At 9:52 of the middle frame, Detroit’s bench excitedly emptied onto the ice and mobbed Kane for making history. Kane found DeBrincat in the left face-off circle, who set up Ben Chiarot for a blast of a one-timer from just below the blue line to even it 1-1. Chiarot, who re-signed a three-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday, scored his fifth goal of the season.

“He’s one of the best American players of all time,” Kane said of Modano. “A guy I looked up to a lot when I was younger. I remember the moment he passed Phil Housley in San Jose on a breakaway goal, and to see him up there [on the videoboard], as a former Red Wing too, sending a message like that was pretty classy.”

Dylan Strome’s wraparound goal pushed the Capitals back in front 2-1 at 9:36 of the third period. Although the Red Wings unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference, they killed off the resulting penalty. Detroit fell behind 3-1 at 14:44 though, as Declan Chisholm tipped Jakob Chychrun’s shot into the back of the net.

“The challenge on [Strome's] goal, I’d still argue that our way,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “But, it obviously didn’t go that way.”

Scoring two goals in the final two minutes of regulation to send the action into overtime, DeBrincat pulled the hosts back within one at 18:20 with his 29th before his team-leading 30th of the season – a rather crazy bounce off the boards went into the net after hitting Lindgren – made it 3-3 at 19:07.

“I try not to think about it too much in the moment, but it’s hard to score in this League,” said DeBrincat, who registered his second straight 30-goal campaign and fifth of his NHL career. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play with players who give me the puck in good spots and make it easy on me. A lot of credit to them and some credit to those bounces I get today.”

Neither Eastern Conference squad lit the lamp in the extra stanza. As far as how the shootout played out, Lucas Raymond and Kane both scored for Detroit while Strome, Ryan Leonard and Dowd all scored for Washington.

“If I was to sum it up, I would say it was a real good comeback by us,” McLellan said. “It looked pretty bleak there for a while. The bounce, that reminds me of Joe Louis sometimes – the way those boards would work in our favor. I don’t think we’ll see many more goals like that, but we’ll take it.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | WSH vs. DET | 1/29/26

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will wrap up their three-game homestand when the Colorado Avalanche visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday afternoon.

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on DeBrincat

“Competitive. As soon as you use his name, I just think competitive, hungry. We need that. That rubs off on other guys. Not only does he get rewarded, but the other guys see it. He provides energy.”

Kane on his historic point

“Nice to get another chance at it, and great play all around. Copper pulling up, hitting me with some speed. Hitting Cat, pulling up, hitting the late guy. Copper gets to the net and a great shot by Benny, so it was a really great all-around play.”

DeBrincat on celebrating Kane’s accomplishment after the game

“We took a team picture. It’s still special to be part of history, whether we win or lose. I think it’s a special moment for him and all of us, but now we’re onto the next one and ready to go on Saturday.”

DeBrincat on Thursday’s game and Kane’s achievement

It’s obviously cool to be part of history. I think we didn’t play our best game. Definitely not happy with one point, we should’ve had two, but it’s good.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue three-game homestand, finish regular-season series with Capitals on Thursday

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries and Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

‘I really enjoy coming to the rink every day': Chiarot re-signs three year-contract, happy to keep calling Detroit home

Red Wings sign Ben Chiarot to three-year contract extension

RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

PREVIEW: Red Wings welcome Kings for opener of three-game homestand on Tuesday 

RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up three-game road swing in Winnipeg on Saturday 

RECAP: Detroit encouraged by strong road effort in 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue busy three-game road trip, battle Wild on Thursday

RECAP: Larkin’s overtime goal caps off 'evenly played' and 'entertaining' divisional clash, lifts Detroit to 2-1 victory in Toronto

PREVIEW: Red Wings hit the road for three game-trek, aim to finish regular-season series sweep of Maple Leafs on Wednesday

Red Wings want to keep grounded mindset, continue to build identity ‘as this crazy schedule keeps going’

RECAP: DeBrincat nets overtime winner as Red Wings rally past Senators, 4-3, and 'keep this rolling'

PREVIEW: For conclusion of two-game homestand, Red Wings welcome Senators on Sunday

Gibson, Red Wings help 4-year-old’s Make-A-Wish dream come true on Saturday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings’ 4-2 victory over Sharks was ‘a big bounce-back game’

PREVIEW: Red Wings play Sharks to open two-game homestand on Friday

Copp making his presence felt at both ends of ice, bringing team-first mindset to Detroit’s second line

Red Wings recall Erik Gustafsson from Grand Rapids 

Red Wings assign Sheldon Dries to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Detroit blanked in Boston, 3-0

PREVIEW: Detroit seeks fifth straight win, ends back-to-back set in Boston on Tuesday

‘Detroit means home': Red Wings retire Fedorov's No. 91 jersey in special pregame ceremony on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings ‘find a way to pull it off’ for 4-3 overtime victory over Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Hurricanes on Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, presented by Meijer, on Monday

RECAP: Red Wings play 'a really good game' in Montreal, blank Canadiens, 4-0

Red Wings sign Dominik Shine to two-year, two-way contract extension

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Canadiens battle for top spot in Atlantic Division on Saturday 

‘I still feel like there’s another level’: Even after hitting 500-goal mark, grind doesn’t stop for Kane

Red Wings recall Sheldon Dries from Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

RECAP: 'To hear the crowd erupt a little bit there was pretty cool' for Kane, who scores twice to reach 500-goal milestone in Detroit's 5-1 win against Vancouver

PREVIEW: Detroit goes for season sweep of Vancouver on Thursday

‘It’s going to be really cool’: Four players will represent Red Wings organization, home countries at upcoming Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings 'had guys contributing all over the place' in 5-3 road victory over Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings set for Atlantic Division road tilt versus Senators on Monday

Detroit Red Wings Unveil Fan Details for Sergei Fedorov Jersey Retirement Night, Presented by Meijer, at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 12

Red Wings recall John Leonard from Grand Rapids

‘What an unbelievable experience’: Little Caesars Arena hosts first of two 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour games on Saturday

PREVIEW: Red Wings celebrate Kids Day with Saturday matinee against Penguins

RECAP: Red Wings lose to Penguins, 4-1

RECAP: Detroit picks up point in 4-3 overtime loss in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings kick off 2026 with an Eastern Conference matchup in Pittsburgh on Thursday

RECAP: 'In an effort we're proud of' on New Year's Eve, Red Wings hold off Jets for 2-1 victory

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Jets for New Year’s Eve Game, presented by Planet Fitness, on Wednesday

Red Wings assign John Leonard to Grand Rapids

With 41-game mark of their Centennial season right around the corner, Red Wings reflect on confidence gained and need for carrying it forward

RECAP: Edvinsson rises ‘from the dead,’ nets OT winner to lift Red Wings to 3-2 victory over Maple Leafs 