RECAP: Kane passes Modano for most points by U.S.-born NHL player in Detroit’s 4-3 shootout loss to Washington

DETROIT -- Accomplishing another remarkable feat in his shoo-in Hockey Hall of Fame career, Patrick Kane passed Mike Modano for the most points by a United States-born player in NHL history when he recorded his 1,375th with the secondary assist on Ben Chiarot’s second-period goal in the Detroit Red Wings’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Washington Capitals at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“It’s nice to have it over with in some ways,” Kane said. “Just kind of worry about the rest of the season, what we can accomplish as a team and hopefully go do something special as a group. But yeah, at the start of the season I think there’s a lot of attention and talk about 500 goals and possibly getting this record. So, nice to get there, be done with it and move on.”

Goalie John Gibson finished with 20 saves for Detroit (32-17-6; 70 points), while netminder Charlie Lindgren made 18 saves for Washington (26-22-7; 59 points).

“I was proud of the way we played,” said Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin. “I was proud of the way we responded after that first period. In years past, that’s a game we would’ve crumbled in, and we didn’t.”

Detroit saw Alex DeBrincat’s power-play goal just 2:26 into the game wiped away because of Washington’s successful offside challenge -- Kane would’ve made history then and there with an assist on the play -- and at 6:27, found itself trailing 1-0 after Nic Dowd beat Gibson with a snap shot from the left face-off circle. The Red Wings went back on the man advantage with 2:02 left but couldn’t tie things up before the end of the frame.

“Obviously, pretty crazy the way you think you have it and then it comes back for offside,” Kane said. “I don’t think many of us knew it was offside on the ice, but there was a little bit of feeling something was going on when the guys didn’t come from the bench.”

At 9:52 of the middle frame, Detroit’s bench excitedly emptied onto the ice and mobbed Kane for making history. Kane found DeBrincat in the left face-off circle, who set up Ben Chiarot for a blast of a one-timer from just below the blue line to even it 1-1. Chiarot, who re-signed a three-year contract extension with the Red Wings on Wednesday, scored his fifth goal of the season.