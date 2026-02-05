Detroit Red Wings Foundation Partners with Meijer to Donate $15,000 to the Eastern Michigan Hockey Association

“We are so thrilled to accept this donation and start this program here at 810,” Hoffmeyer said. “It’s something that we’ve wanted to grow. Having this (program) starting at a younger age and being able to provide families with the equipment they need is important. Hockey is pretty expensive, as we know, so not having to purchase equipment and commit to that before even knowing if their child will continue their hockey journey is super helpful.”

810 Sports Complex has been a staple in the Flint community for more than 50 years, and general manager Tom Garavaglia said the donation from the Red Wings Foundation will help the complex continue developing young people in the community.

“Having the Red Wings and Meijer come in to help us grow means a tremendous amount to us,” Garavaglia said. “Community is everything for us. We want to be a safe space for the community. We want people to know they have a place to go and have a good time as a family, and what better way to do that than through sports. With hockey being so engrained in our bloodlines, it means so much for us to have this funding to help grow the game.”

EMHA also shares 810 Sports Complex with the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program, which is a free program whose mission is to introduce hockey, teach how to skate and teach skills to kids who would otherwise not have an opportunity to be involved in this sport.

The Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program was founded in 2010 by Rico Phillips, who won the NHL’s 2019 Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award and was featured by the Red Wings in 2022 during Black History Month.

Phillips, who attended the donation event and hosted a youth hockey clinic for nearly 100 youth participants from the Red Wings’ Little Wings Learn to Play program, said he’s thrilled anytime he can help provide access to hockey for young people in Flint.