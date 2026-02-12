For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Becoming the first Grand Rapids Griffins goalie to earn consecutive American Hockey League All-Star Classic selections, Sebastian Cossa is humbled to represent the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate and share the ice with some of the sport’s most exciting high-end talent at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois, this week.

“It’s a cool individual accolade,” Cossa told DetroitRedWings.com ahead of the 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday night. “It shows a lot about our team that we have two guys here, obviously no Leonard, but with Watson and Shine being here it’s pretty cool. It’s going to be a cool, but quick, couple days. It’ll fly by, but I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can.”

The 23-year-old prospect credits his success in his third full campaign with the Griffins to his teammates. Through 26 games, Cossa owns an impressive 20-4-2 record to go with a 1.99 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and four shutouts.

“The guys in front of me have done a phenomenal job,” said Cossa, whose four shutouts also lead the AHL and are the most by a Griffins goalie since 2016-17. “You look at the other goalies on our team -- they’re having a lot of success as well. I think a lot of it goes to the team, because I feel confident in my game. Hopefully, us goalies can keep it going and sustain that level of play.”