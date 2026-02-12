For Cossa, second straight AHL All-Star Classic appearance is a credit to ‘the guys in front’ of him 

Griffins netminder currently leads AHL with four shutouts this season

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- Becoming the first Grand Rapids Griffins goalie to earn consecutive American Hockey League All-Star Classic selections, Sebastian Cossa is humbled to represent the Detroit Red Wings' AHL affiliate and share the ice with some of the sport’s most exciting high-end talent at the BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois, this week.

“It’s a cool individual accolade,” Cossa told DetroitRedWings.com ahead of the 2026 AHL All-Star Skills Competition on Tuesday night. “It shows a lot about our team that we have two guys here, obviously no Leonard, but with Watson and Shine being here it’s pretty cool. It’s going to be a cool, but quick, couple days. It’ll fly by, but I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I can.”

The 23-year-old prospect credits his success in his third full campaign with the Griffins to his teammates. Through 26 games, Cossa owns an impressive 20-4-2 record to go with a 1.99 goals-against average, .928 save percentage and four shutouts.

“The guys in front of me have done a phenomenal job,” said Cossa, whose four shutouts also lead the AHL and are the most by a Griffins goalie since 2016-17. “You look at the other goalies on our team -- they’re having a lot of success as well. I think a lot of it goes to the team, because I feel confident in my game. Hopefully, us goalies can keep it going and sustain that level of play.”

The native of Hamilton, Ontario, was also named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in November and December, becoming the first netminder in franchise history to receive the honor twice in the same campaign.

“He’s an elite goalie now at this level,” Grand Rapids head coach Dan Watson said of Cossa. “He’s been growing since Day 1 when I first saw him in Toledo. I’m proud of his work ethic and the success that he’s had, because it’s all him. The daily grind that he’s learned how to do now, coming to the rink with the right attitude and mindset, you can see that now in his games. His numbers reflect his work ethic.”

In terms of his development this season, Cossa has focused keenly on technical improvements.

“I really like where my hands are right now,” Cossa said. “Positionally, I’m pretty solid and mentally, I’m feeling good too. Winning definitely helps that, so hopefully we can continue this.”

The Griffins are certainly enjoying success in their 30th anniversary season, and at a historic pace, nonetheless. Going into this All-Star Classic, Grand Rapids (35-7-2-1; 73 points) had tied the 2005-06 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (34-6-3-2; 73 points) for the second-best start in AHL history through 45 games.

“We have a lot of skilled players that have done a really good job,” Cossa said. “Dan Watson has done a really good job of getting the guys together on the ice, but I think it definitely starts in the dressing room. A tight group, although a little bit older. We’ve done a really good job this year.”

Grand Rapids will be back in action this Friday when they host the Texas Stars at Van Andel Arena, kicking off the final 27-game stretch of its regular-season slate. And according to Cossa, these next few months are all about getting into “playoff mode.”

“Special teams really win you games,” Cossa said. “We’ve won a lot of games that way this season, especially one-goal games. We’re going to dial it in once we get back to playing games, and make sure we’re ready for what’s next.”

