PREVIEW: Red Wings begin two-game road trip, visit NHL-leading Avalanche for second half of home-and-home set on Monday  

DENVER -- In the Mile High City to kick off a two-game road trek ahead of the Olympic break, the Detroit Red Wings will try to end a three-game winless skid when they take on the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Monday night.
“We haven’t met our expectations over the last few nights,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “But more importantly, some jump, energy and better execution. If we have that, then we give ourselves a chance to have a response. We’ll be looking for that, and looking for it early, in the game.”
Monday’s 9 p.m. ET/7 p.m. MT puck drop (broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit) between the old rivals comes after the Red Wings (32-18-6; 70 points) were shut out by the Avalanche (36-8-9; 81 points), 5-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.
“It makes it a little bit easier for some of the coaches on the staff, because your pre-scout in already done,” McLellan said of facing Colorado for the second time within a three-day span. “You can look at what happened last game and makes some adjustments, but this is obviously a big challenge. There’s not a lot of teams that come into this building and win, so we can’t look at the end result. We can’t start there and then work backwards. We have to look at everything we put into the game, then we’ll look up at the end of the night and see where we are.”