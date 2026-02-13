Shine’s first AHL All-Star Classic berth a ‘really cool’ experience

32-year-old captain ranks among Grand Rapids’ leaders in points (3rd), goals (4th) and assists (T5th) this season

55091736722_1bd34e91bb_o
By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy DetroitRedWings.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- In his 10th season as a member of the Grand Rapids Griffins, also his first as their captain, Dominik Shine earned his first career AHL All-Star Classic selection. And for the hard-working 32-year-old forward, his time at BMO Center in Rockford, Illinois, this week was an experience he’ll cherish and view fondly for years to come.

“It was really cool,” Shine said following the 2026 AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday night. “I really enjoyed it. It was cool for my son to be here, and he was so happy. He really liked it."

In 32 games this season, Shine has collected 29 points on 15 goals and 14 assists. Among his in-season highlights, the Pinckney, Mich., native recorded his first career AHL hat trick on Nov. 24 and became just the third player in franchise history to reach 500 career games on Dec. 7.

Head coach Dan Watson noted that Shine represents everything the Griffins stand for in so many ways.

“This is just another chapter in his story that he’s going to be able to tell when he’s done,” Watson said of Shine. “He made his NHL debut last season, a new contract [in January] and now, finally, after 10 seasons in the American League and transforming from a fourth-line grinder into a first-line player, he’s making his AHL All-Star debut. I’m really excited for him and his family. He means so much to our organization.”

Producing like he has been, all while embracing the added leadership responsibilities that come with wearing the ‘C’, makes Shine’s play that much more impressive this campaign.

“It means the world,” Shine said of being the 19th captain in franchise history. “Obviously, you have the respect of your coaches and teammates, so that really means a lot to me. But responsibility-wise, it’s just been business as usual. I’m just trying to be a role model on the ice, just really trying to do my thing.”

Shine believes he’s developed his leadership style considerably during his time in Grand Rapids, particularly in his role as a mentor to his younger teammates over the years.

“I remember what it was like to be younger and one of the maybe less experienced guys,” Shine said. “I’m just trying to have fun with that and make our locker room one that you want to be in, you know what I mean? Making it a place you want to come to and are excited to come to, because the AHL is hard. If you come into a room where you feel welcomed, that’s all I want for our guys.”

These Griffins, Shine said, have an edge -- both in chemistry and in skill.

“We have a great group of guys,” Shine said. “A great mix of older guys that know how to play hockey and great mix of younger guys that are really talented. I give all the credit to the guys. For example, guys like Holl and Gustafsson came down and really just bought into the team.”

As of Friday morning, Grand Rapids held a commanding 35-point lead over the cutoff line for a spot in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. Shine feels the Griffins have the right ingredients to go on a deep run after they conclude their regular-season slate on April 19, but turning that belief into a reality begins with the right mentality.

“Down the stretch, the teams are only going to get better,” Shine said. “We got to keep our game the same. Last year, we kind of rode a high in the beginning and had a tough ending. I think you have got to keep your confidence high and roll into the postseason. That’s what we’ll be looking to do.”

