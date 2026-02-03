RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

DENVER -- Handing the NHL’s leading squad its first shutout loss this season, the Detroit Red Wings found the back of the net early and held off the Colorado Avalanche for an impressive 2-0 victory at Ball Arena on Monday night.

“It was a really good team effort from the top to the bottom,” said goalie John Gibson, who stopped all 21 shots he faced for his fourth shutout this season and 28th of his NHL career. “Everybody was committed to playing defense, offense, getting pucks deep, forecheck. I think it was probably one of the most complete games, at least that I’ve been part of, this year.”

Not only did Monday’s victory snap a three-game winless skid for Detroit (33-18-6; 72 points), it also marked the club’s first road win against Colorado (36-9-9; 81 points) since a 5-3 decision at Coors Field on Feb. 17, 2016, and first win in regulation over its old rival since a 5-1 result at Joe Louis Arena on March 18, 2017.

“I thought it was outstanding,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had some legs, we were connected, we made some passes, we defended well. Just about everything that could get turned upside down [from Saturday’s 5-0 shutout loss to the Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena] was. We got to give the leadership group and players a lot of credit for responding.”