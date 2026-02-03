RECAP: 'Really good team effort from the top to the bottom’ fuels Red Wings' 2-0 shutout victory in Colorado

Gibson tallies his fourth shutout this season, tying Joel Hofer and Jesper Wallstedt for second-most among all NHL goaltenders

By Jonathan Mills
@JonathanDMillsy

DENVER -- Handing the NHL’s leading squad its first shutout loss this season, the Detroit Red Wings found the back of the net early and held off the Colorado Avalanche for an impressive 2-0 victory at Ball Arena on Monday night.

“It was a really good team effort from the top to the bottom,” said goalie John Gibson, who stopped all 21 shots he faced for his fourth shutout this season and 28th of his NHL career. “Everybody was committed to playing defense, offense, getting pucks deep, forecheck. I think it was probably one of the most complete games, at least that I’ve been part of, this year.”

Not only did Monday’s victory snap a three-game winless skid for Detroit (33-18-6; 72 points), it also marked the club’s first road win against Colorado (36-9-9; 81 points) since a 5-3 decision at Coors Field on Feb. 17, 2016, and first win in regulation over its old rival since a 5-1 result at Joe Louis Arena on March 18, 2017.

“I thought it was outstanding,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “We had some legs, we were connected, we made some passes, we defended well. Just about everything that could get turned upside down [from Saturday’s 5-0 shutout loss to the Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena] was. We got to give the leadership group and players a lot of credit for responding.”

Detroit, which hadn’t scored the game-opening goal since Jan. 22, also reversed that trend just 33 seconds in on its first shift of the night.

“They can gain momentum real quick,” McLellan said. “The fans can get into the game, and we took them out of it real early and actually got some of the Red Wings fans into it. There was a hell of a Wings crowd here tonight, which is nice.”

Lucas Raymond carried the puck from behind the Red Wings’ blue line into the Avalanche’s defensive zone then hit a wide-open Marco Kasper at the edge of the crease with a perfect pass -- the Swedish forward slid the puck through Cale Makar while the two-time Norris Trophy winner was trying to break up the play -- and the Austrian forward tapped it home for a quick 1-0 lead.

Captain Dylan Larkin sparked the 2-on-1 rush that produced Kasper’s sixth goal of the campaign, snatching the rebound of a shot from Nathan MacKinnon and springing Raymond.

“Important to get off to a good start obviously, especially after a couple games where we haven't been our best,” said Kasper, who has collected seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last nine games. “We were talking a lot about just getting off to a good start, not giving them too much respect, and I think it's a great play by Lucas finding me backdoor. I just had to put my stick down.”

Detroit’s penalty kill did a good job of keeping Colorado’s power play from tying the score after Mason Appleton went into the penalty box for accidentally sending the puck over the glass with 2:22 remaining in the first period.

In a scoreless middle frame, the Red Wings went 0-for-2 on the man advantage but outshot the Avalanche 12-4.

After Detroit stifled Colorado’s second power play of the night in the first half of the third period, Raymond scored an empty-net goal with 31 seconds left in the second half of the home-and-home set to seal the 2-0 final. Raymond, who was assisted by Larkin, has 19 goals and continues to lead the Red Wings in both assists (41) and points (60) this season.

“All year, we’ve preached game management,” McLellan said. “I thought we managed the game well. There were moments when we took a little bit too much of it on in the third period, but that happens. They’re pretty powerful and can back you off a little bit, but calculated risk, smart checking skills, defended with numbers and got saves when we needed. No weak links tonight. It takes that much to beat a team like that.”

NEXT UP: Before departing for the Olympic break, the Red Wings will wrap up their two-game road trip when they visit the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Wednesday night.

Meijer Postgame Comments | DET vs. COL | 2/2/26

WHAT WAS SAID

McLellan on if Detroit put any extra emphasis on Monday’s game following Saturday’s loss

“We had a pretty direct meeting. Our group needed that, then we stayed off the ice. That night, something wasn’t right with our team. We looked lethargic, flat – whatever you want to call it – and maybe we needed a day, so we took it. Pregame skated this morning and I thought we looked way fresher.”

Kasper on what he felt the difference was in their play on Monday compared to Saturday

“Maybe we just played with a little more confidence, I think just in our defensive game too. Not as many easy mistakes where they were getting Grade-A scoring chances because of it and kept them to not too many shots.”

Gibson on Detroit’s team defense, especially late in the contest

“We knew they were going to come. They’re a good team and they have a lot of skilled guys. We knew they were going to have a push, especially there in the third, but we put some pressure on ourselves. We wanted to respond, and I thought everybody did a great job.”

Gibson on the Red Wings fans inside Ball Arena

“Personally, I thought it was really cool. Probably the most Red Wings fans for a visiting game that I’ve experienced. I thought it was a great atmosphere, a really fun game to be a part of and glad we were able to come out on top.”

