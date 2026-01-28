RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

DETROIT -- Nineteen days after scoring his 500th career goal, Patrick Kane recorded his 1,374th career point – assisting on Alex DeBrincat’s third-period tally -- to tie Mike Modano for the most points by a United States-born player in NHL history in the Detroit Red Wings’ 3-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday night.
“Nothing really went right for us tonight, so it’s tough to really think about right now,” Kane said. “But hopefully, the next game’s a better result and can move past Mike next game. So, that’d be nice to do that and do it with a win.”
The Red Wings (32-17-5; 69 points) saw their five-game point streak come to an end and goaltender John Gibson, who stopped 19 of 21 shots, had his eight-game winning streak halted. At the other end, netminder Anton Forsberg made 27 saves to help the Kings (22-16-13; 57 points) stretch their point streak to six consecutive contests.
“We have to be human beings about this,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “None of us are happy that we lost the game tonight, but [Kane] also reached a pretty significant milestone. He’s one away from being on top of that mountain. We're happy for him. We're excited for him. Twenty years from now when he’s telling the story, yeah, maybe it was in a loss, but it’s not going to hurt as much. So, we have to be happy for him. That’s the positive in the game tonight. There were some other positives. We pushed it right to the end. We didn’t give up as many shots. So, there were some things that we did well. We just didn’t do enough positive things for the whole night, and that’s what we got.”