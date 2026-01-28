RECAP: Kane ties Modano’s U.S.-born NHL player points mark in Detroit’s 3-1 loss to Los Angeles

The Red Wings killed off back-to-back penalties just past the halfway mark of the first period but came up empty after they went on their first of three power plays of the night at 13:04, leaving things still scoreless at the first intermission.

“I think we came out really good with our first power play tonight,” Moritz Seider said. “Moved the puck well. Really had good looks around because we were just moving their killers around. They were doing a great job of striking whenever they could, and I think we handled it really well. Then, we just kind of dipped.”

Exactly 10 minutes into the second period, thanks to some good forechecking by its fourth line, Los Angeles took a 1-0 lead when Samuel Helenius one-timed Jeff Malott’s backhand dish from below the goal line between Gibson’s pads.

At 18:21 of the middle frame, Detroit earned its second power play when Ben Chiarot drew a hooking penalty against Kuzmenko. But despite having that extra skater, the Red Wings again couldn’t get anything past Forsberg before the second intermission and during the brief carry-over time to open the final stanza.

“They’re predictable with what they’re doing back there,” Kane said of the Kings, who also had a 17-10 shot advantage through 40 minutes. “I think we had a plan coming in to try and dump it in a certain way. When we didn’t do that, they seemed to get possession. It’s almost like you’re wasting energy chasing the puck.”

Kuzmenko doubled Los Angeles’ lead to 2-0 at 6:46 of the third period, finishing off a tic-tac-toe passing play with Adrian Kempe and Kevin Fiala with a snap shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle for a power-play goal.

“A couple too many mistakes led to easy goals against,” Seider said. “I think they didn’t really have to work for them. That’s probably the message of the game.”

After pulling Gibson, the Red Wings spoiled Forsberg’s shutout bid to make it 2-1 at 17:45 of the third period. Seider got the puck from Kane and sent it through the slot to DeBrincat at the back post, where the 28-year-old forward quickly buried his club-leading 28th goal of the season.