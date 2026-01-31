Red Wings assign Justin Holl to Grand Rapids

Defenseman has skated in 396 NHL games with Toronto and

By Thomas Roth
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings have assigned defenseman Justin Holl to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Holl, 34, has played in 31 games with the Griffins during the 2025-26 season, notching 10 points (2-8-10), a plus-17 rating and 10 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-4, 194-pound defenseman spent the entire 2024-25 season with the Red Wings, collecting eight points (2-6-8) and 16 penalty minutes in 73 games. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Holl has tallied 95 points (13-82-95), a plus-59 rating and 188 penalty minutes in 396 regular-season games with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Holl has also picked up 78 points (22-56-78), a plus-76 rating and 89 penalty minutes in 225 AHL games between the Rockford IceHogs, Toronto Marlies and Griffins, helping the Marlies win a Calder Cup title in 2018. He made his professional debut with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel in 2014-15, contributing 34 points (7-27-34) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 games.

A native of Tonka Bay, Minn., Holl spent four seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2010-14 prior to turning professional, recording 38 points (8-30-38), a plus-34 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 142 games. Holl helped the Golden Gophers clinch Frozen Four berths in 2012 and 2014, in addition to capturing the Big Ten’s inaugural regular-season conference title in 2013-14. He competed at Minnetonka (Minn.) High School from 2007-10, totaling 39 points (18-21-39) and 12 penalty minutes in 77 games. Holl also suited up for the USHL’s Omaha Lancers during the 2009-10 season, recording four assists, a plus-seven rating and six penalty minutes in 11 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups.

