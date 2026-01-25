RECAP: Red Wings ‘learned to deal with frustration a little bit’ on their way to 5-1 victory in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG -- Finishing off a grind of a three-game road swing that took them through three different cities in four nights, the Detroit Red Wings stretched their point streak to five straight contests by pulling away from the Winnipeg Jets for a 5-1 victory at Canada Life Centre on Saturday night.

“It took a lot of different guys throughout the road trip, and it helps when you have good goaltending,” said J.T. Compher, who scored two goals for his first multi-goal game and fourth multi-point performance this season. “John and Cam were great on this trip and have been for a while. It’s good to get the points and we just keep it going.”

Netminder John Gibson continued his stellar stretch for Detroit (32-16-5; 69 points), turning aside 26 shots for his eighth straight win and improving to 17-2-0 in his past 19 starts. In the crease for Winnipeg (20-24-7; 47 points), goalie Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves.

“It’s easy to point out the third period and the way we played there,” Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan said. “I thought the first and second, we learned to deal with frustration a little bit. We had some shifts go our way and some that didn’t. A little bit of frustration, and I think that was good frustration. Guys are pushing each other now and they’re getting a little upset when it’s not going their way, but we needed to channel it the right way and we did that in the third.”