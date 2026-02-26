PREVIEW: Red Wings return from Olympic break, battle Senators for opener of three-game road trip on Thursday

OTTAWA -- Now that the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 have wrapped up, the Detroit Red Wings will embark on the stretch drive of their regular season when they play the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night.

“We’re at 24 games left,” Detroit head coach Todd McLellan said. “For as much as it is about putting points in the bank, it’s also the opposite side of it where points disappear. You don’t have the opportunity to get them anymore, and it just gets squashed so fast. We’ve put ourselves in a good position, but we have to go play now. It’s really as simple as that.”

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on FanDuel Sports Network Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Red Wings (33-19-6; 72 points) have already secured at least a split of the four-game season series with the Senators (28-22-7; 63 points), previously earning a 5-3 victory at Canadian Tire Centre on Jan. 5 and a 4-3 overtime win at Little Caesars Arena on Jan. 18.

“Very excited,” Lucas Raymond said. “Coming back from the Olympics, I’ve missed playing with the guys and Detroit. All these guys have been working hard and grinding it out, so everyone is excited to get out there.”

Ahead of the Olympic break, the Red Wings dropped a 4-1 decision to the Utah Mammoth at Delta Center on Feb 4. And now, after holding a productive mini-Training Camp over the last week-plus, McLellan said the players are itching to return to game action.