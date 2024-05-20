Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Great Lakes Regional Chair of National Federation of Filipino American Associations prioritizes civic engagement, advancing Filipino culture

DET_Wilmar_GC_Pic02
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Wilmar Suan was pursuing a career as a certified public accountant (CPA) when his wife, Flormina, accepted a nursing job in Detroit, leading to the couple moving from the Philippines to the United States in 1995.

Suan said while he was excited to start a new life in Michigan, he was nervous of the unknown.

“I didn’t know anybody, but I first worked as an accountant at the nursing home where my wife used to work,” Suan said. “After I passed my CPA exam, I worked for a small business. But when the Great Recession hit, I realized I really wanted to have my own business.”

Since moving to metro Detroit, Suan has founded three companies: accounting firm Suan & Company, human resources consulting company HR Alliance and behavioral health analyst company Therapy Research Autism Center.

But when Suan is not working, he is making a positive difference in the community.

“I learned there are great needs here, especially in the areas of mental health,” Suan said. “Serving my Filipino community here has been a blessing.”

DET_Wilmar_GC_Pic01

Suan currently serves as the Great Lakes Regional Chair of the National Federation of Filipino American Associations (NaFFAA), the largest national affiliation of Filipino American institutions, umbrella organizations and individuals.

Since 1997, NaFFAA has promoted the welfare of the approximately 4 million Filipinos and Filipino Americans throughout the United States. Headquartered in Washington D.C., the non-profit organization has 15 member regions that help individuals gather locally to develop relationships and share community-building ideas.

“(Filipinos) have a presence over here,” Suan said. “We are all making contributions to our community in our own ways and making a difference.”

“Unwavering in his commitment to the Filipino community, Wilmar’s passion for making a positive impact on the lives of others is what the Game Changers series is all about,” Ilitch Sports + Entertainment Director of Community Impact Kevin Brown said. “Outside of having a successful CPA business, Wilmar leverages his position in the community to inspire advocacy, civic engagement, and advancement of Filipino culture locally and abroad.”

Suan said being named a Game Changers honoree is an incredible privilege that motivates him to keep giving back to the community.

“I was so unprepared when I got the call that I was being named an honoree,” Suan said. “I’m very thankful. This award will help showcase the Filipino community and all we do here.”

To learn more about the mission and values of NaFFAA, click here.

News Feed

Edvinsson extra motivated following stretch-run experience with Red Wings in 2023-24

NOTEBOOK: Red Wings prospect Nate Danielson thriving in 2024 WHL Playoffs 

Husso seeks return to form with Red Wings after injury-shortened 2023-24 season

Katherine Lee named Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

Grand Rapids Griffins talk developmental journeys, experiences of 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs

Red Wings to select 15th overall in 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Perron provides vocal, veteran presence to Red Wings throughout 2023-24 season

Red Wings sign Axel Sandin-Pellikka to three-year, entry-level contract

Kane values post-surgery stint with Red Wings during 2023-24 season

Lalonde wants Red Wings to learn from lessons of 2023-24 season  

Red Wings sign defenseman Andrew Gibson to three-year entry-level contract

Ahmad Chebbani named final 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Waiting in the Wings | Forward prospect Marco Kasper making strides, learning to be a complete player in AHL

Yzerman sees growth in Seider, Raymond over 2023-24 season

Yzerman reflects on Red Wings’ 2023-24 season, looks ahead to offseason

Ali Sayed named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers recipient

Red Wings assign Austin Czarnik to Grand Rapids

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese and Simon Edvinsson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings sign defenseman Shai Buium to three-year entry-level contract

RECAP: Red Wings' playoff hopes dashed despite 5-4 shootout win in Montreal

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue playoff race in Tuesday’s 2023-24 regular-season finale in Montreal

RECAP: Red Wings’ 5-4 comeback OT victory against Canadiens the result of belief, resiliency

PREVIEW: Red Wings look to keep playoff hopes alive Monday against visiting Canadiens

Red Wings recall Ville Husso from conditioning loan

RECAP: Larkin's OT power-play winner helps Red Wings beat Maple Leafs, 5-4

PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude important two-game road swing Saturday against Maple Leafs

Dr. Haifa Fakhouri named 2024 Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

RECAP: Despite 6-5 OT loss, Red Wings show plenty of fight in Pittsburgh

PREVIEW: Red Wings, Penguins continue chase for Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot on Thursday

NOTEBOOK: Copp, Rasmussen both unavailable for Thursday’s game in Pittsburgh 

Final three games of Red Wings regular season to be simulcast on TV20 in Detroit

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

RECAP: Red Wings fall out of Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot with 2-1 loss to Capitals

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Capitals for high-stakes clash on Tuesday 

Red Wings eyeing standings but remain focused on themselves as regular season winds down

Red Wings loan Ville Husso to Grand Rapids for conditioning

RECAP: Strong start leads Red Wings to critical 3-1 victory over Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings clash with Sabres at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday afternoon

RECAP: Red Wings miss chance to gain ground in wild-card race, drop 4-3 decision to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings host NHL-leading Rangers for Tigers Night on Friday

Lina Hourani-Harajli Named Arab American Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings honored to host Special Olympics Michigan athletes for practice, hockey skills clinic

RECAP: ‘Happy flight’ home after Red Wings finish season-long five-game road trip with 4-2 win over Lightning

PREVIEW: Red Wings wrap up season-long five-game road trip on Monday against Lightning

Red Wings assign Zach Aston-Reese to Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings take point in 3-2 shootout loss at Panthers

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Panthers for Saturday afternoon clash

Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

Red Wings Partner with Detroit Vs. Everybody in Local Designer Series

Charity Dean Named Women’s History Month Game Changers Honoree