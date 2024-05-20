Wilmar Suan celebrated as Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

DETROIT -- Wilmar Suan was pursuing a career as a certified public accountant (CPA) when his wife, Flormina, accepted a nursing job in Detroit, leading to the couple moving from the Philippines to the United States in 1995.

Suan said while he was excited to start a new life in Michigan, he was nervous of the unknown.

“I didn’t know anybody, but I first worked as an accountant at the nursing home where my wife used to work,” Suan said. “After I passed my CPA exam, I worked for a small business. But when the Great Recession hit, I realized I really wanted to have my own business.”

Since moving to metro Detroit, Suan has founded three companies: accounting firm Suan & Company, human resources consulting company HR Alliance and behavioral health analyst company Therapy Research Autism Center.

But when Suan is not working, he is making a positive difference in the community.

“I learned there are great needs here, especially in the areas of mental health,” Suan said. “Serving my Filipino community here has been a blessing.”