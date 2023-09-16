William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – After spending the 2022-23 season with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, William Wallinder joined the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite playing just one game with the Griffins, Wallinder believes the experience helped him better understand his strengths and weaknesses as the 20-year-old defenseman prospect prepares for his first full season in North America.

“That was a good test for me to see how it is to play on the small ice,” Wallinder said Friday at Centre Ice Arena. “It’s a lot quicker and you need to make decisions faster.”

Last season with Rogle BK, Wallinder compiled 26 points (7-19—26) in 50 regular-season games to go along with three points in nine postseason contests. His 26 points were tied for the most among any skater 22 years old or younger in Sweden’s top professional league.