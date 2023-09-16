William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

News Feed

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City

Elmer Soderblom out to prove himself with Red Wings in Traverse City
E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree

E. Orozco-Vasquez named Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers honoree
Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Marco Kasper excited for first NHL Prospect Tournament with Red Wings

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL

Gustav Nyquist: High Hockey IQ Paved the Way to the NHL
Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2023-24 season
Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues

Yzerman talks 2023-24 season with Ilitch Sports + Entertainment colleagues
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Moritz Seider
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Lucas Raymond
Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Jake Walman
Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare

Tomas Holmstrom: A Goalie’s Worst Nightmare
Dylan James NHL Prospect

Red Wings forward prospect Dylan James adapting to new experiences
DRW NOTEBOOK 09/01/2023

NOTEBOOK: Griffins support youth with 29th annual Golf Classic
Borje Salming: Sweden's First NHL Star Inspired Generations of European Players

Börje Salming: Inspired Generations of Swedish Players
Antti Tuomisto prospect

Red Wings defenseman prospect Antti Tuomisto excited for AHL opportunity
Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

Red Wings 2022-23 Wrap-Up: Dylan Larkin
Red Wings release 2023 NHL prospect tournament roster and schedule

Red Wings release 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament roster and schedule
Joe Veleno restricted free agent one-year deal

After signing new contract, Veleno preparing for camp with 'clear mind'
Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play

Thommie Bergman: Nothing Passive About His Style of Play

William Wallinder adjusting, enjoying life in North America 

Detroit’s No. 32 overall pick in 2020 eager to prove himself after development in SHL

qQrMYq4W
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – After spending the 2022-23 season with Rogle BK in the Swedish Hockey League, William Wallinder joined the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on an amateur tryout for the remainder of the campaign.

Despite playing just one game with the Griffins, Wallinder believes the experience helped him better understand his strengths and weaknesses as the 20-year-old defenseman prospect prepares for his first full season in North America.

“That was a good test for me to see how it is to play on the small ice,” Wallinder said Friday at Centre Ice Arena. “It’s a lot quicker and you need to make decisions faster.”

Last season with Rogle BK, Wallinder compiled 26 points (7-19—26) in 50 regular-season games to go along with three points in nine postseason contests. His 26 points were tied for the most among any skater 22 years old or younger in Sweden’s top professional league.

“There’s a lot of good players there,” Wallinder said about the SHL. “It’s a great league. To play professional for a couple years in Sweden for sure has helped me get to where I am now.”

Wallinder, who signed a three-year entry level contract with Detroit on March 27, made his North American debut with the Griffins on April 2 at the Rockford IceHogs.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound blueliner said while training in Detroit this summer, he focused on adapting his game to the North American rink.

“It’s a big change,” Wallinder said. “The way we play back in Sweden is a lot different than here. More possession back home than here.”

Red Wings prospects coach Dan Watson said the 2023 NHL Prospect Tournament is a valuable opportunity for young players like Wallinder to continue to learn and grow.

“They’re going to play important minutes here in this tournament,” said Watson, who is also set to enter his first season as head coach of the Griffins. “Hopefully throughout camp, they can keep improving, getting better and set themselves up for success hopefully in Grand Rapids.”

The Red Wings will play their second prospect tournament game on Saturday afternoon, facing the Columbus Blue Jackets at Centre Ice Arena. Puck drop is set for 3:30 p.m., and will be carried on DetroitRedWings.com, Red Wings Facebook and YouTube.

William Wallinder | Media Availability | 09/15/23