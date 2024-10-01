PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

PITTSBURGH -- Looking for some preseason payback, the Detroit Red Wings will visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with television broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit.

The Red Wings fell short in both of their split-squad exhibition games on Monday night, a 5-1 loss to the Penguins at Little Caesars Arena and a 4-3 overtime setback to the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Lucas Raymond scored Detroit’s lone goal against Pittsburgh, while Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, Elmer Soderblom and William Lagesson found the back of the net in Buffalo.

"You're going to have some of these back-to-backs, which is fine," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday's morning skate at Little Caesars Arena's BELFOR Training Center. "It's just kind of spreading them out. We'll try to avoid some three [games] in four [days] for some guys. We're trying to balance what we're trying to get accomplished in camp with obviously making sure guys have their best opportunity to perform in camp and avoid some potential injuries."