PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will split their expanded Training Camp roster for preseason games against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday night.

Puck drop for both contests is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

“It actually works fine,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You get the two teams going. I don’t know if it’s ideal, it’s six games in six days. It’ll be a little taxing on a couple guys, but we’re pretty spread out where it’s going to work.”