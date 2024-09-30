PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Puck drop for both contests set for 7 p.m.

DET-PITT & BUF
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

BUFFALO -- The Detroit Red Wings will split their expanded Training Camp roster for preseason games against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena and the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday night.

Puck drop for both contests is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

“It actually works fine,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “You get the two teams going. I don’t know if it’s ideal, it’s six games in six days. It’ll be a little taxing on a couple guys, but we’re pretty spread out where it’s going to work.”

Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Sept. 30, 2024

Lalonde and his coaching staff had to assemble two rosters after Saturday’s home game was rescheduled because of travel issues faced by the Penguins.

“The guys got Saturday night and then Sunday off,” Lalonde said. “It flows actually fairly well.”

Patrick Kane, who will make his preseason debut against Pittsburgh on Monday, said split-squad exhibition matches aren’t unusual.

“I think you see teams do it, especially throughout preseason,” Kane said. “A little bit different of a day [on Saturday]. I’m sure the coaches are busy with having two teams and having another game tomorrow.”

Lalonde said goalie Cam Talbot will play the first two periods and netminder prospect Sebastian Cossa will play the third in Detroit, while goaltender Alex Lyon will play the first 40 minutes before goalie Jack Campbell takes over for the final 20 in Buffalo.

“I’ll watch [Monday’s road game] back,” Lalonde said. “We’re still building our camp, some structure. This will be unique, but good. I don’t mind the eight games because it gives us some time to work on some things and get a lot of guys looks.”

The group of players set to play at KeyBank Center will be under the guidance of Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson, and Lalonde said he believes Monday’s road clash will be a great development opportunity for everyone involved.

“Even our ECHL head coach Pat Mikesch will take the bench with Dan Watson there,” Lalonde said. “I think it’s unique experience, the video and goalie coaches, which is a lot of growth in itself.”

