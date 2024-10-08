Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced an updated start time of 8:00 p.m. for their home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Little Caesars Arena.

The game, originally scheduled for 7:00 p.m., will now begin at 8:00 p.m. due to Game Four of the American League Division Series being held at Comerica Park on Thursday at 6:08 p.m. The Red Wings-Penguins game will be broadcast live on Bally Sports Detroit and air on WWJ Newsradio 950.

With heavy traffic volume expected that evening in downtown Detroit, fans are encouraged to arrive early and to give themselves extra time by reserving parking in advance at Olympia Parking locations by visiting ParkWhiz.com.

Before the Tigers and Red Wings games, Mike’s Pizza Bar, The Mixing Board and PointsBet Sports Bar will open at 3:30 p.m. All restaurants are accessible from outside Little Caesars Arena for both ticketed and non-ticketed fans. The Chevrolet Plaza and the Budweiser Biergarten will open for Fan Fest at 4:30 p.m., with the Team Store opening at 3:30 p.m. During the pregame festival, fans can play street hockey adjacent to Little Caesars Arena. The band Collison Six will perform live in the Chevrolet Plaza.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena for ticketed fans will open at 5:00 p.m. All ticketed fans will receive an Opening Night Rally Towel, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer. Coca-Cola samples will be available in the Via concourse.

An updated Red Wings schedule is available at DetroitRedWings.com/schedule.