Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Kasper said he wasn’t disappointed that he was assigned to Grand Rapids after Training Camp, pointing out the talent at the top of and within the Red Wings organization.

“We have a really good team now,” Kasper said. “We have a lot of young players pushing each other to develop. That’s really good. Just trying to give my best to get the call back up here and to work hard.”

Proud of the work he’s put in to earn this opportunity, Kasper said he feels more confident and prepared for the NHL than ever before.

“I had a way better preseason this year,” Kasper said. “It helps, obviously. Always fun to score some goals. I think just trying to build on preseason. The first game in Grand Rapids was good, we won that. Just trying to build on stuff like that and be ready for the games up here now.”

Kasper felt the excitement of his NHL debut on April 2, 2023, then the disappointment of a lower-body injury he sustained in that game, which sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. Since his initial NHL experience was so brief, the young forward admitted this “feels like a debut.”

“Knowing that I’ve played one game takes the nerves out of it a little bit,” Kasper said. “Trying to do my best now.”

During Friday’s practice, Kasper skated with Michael Rasmussen and Jonatan Berggren on the third line. Lalonde said he hasn’t decided how many forwards or defensemen the Red Wings will dress in Nashville but believes that trio could be very effective.

“Ras can complement anyone because he forechecks, he gets you second touches with pucks and he'll go get the puck for you,” Lalonde said. “He goes to the net, does some hard things. Obviously with Marco, I think we want to give him an opportunity to succeed, and Berggren’s been making a lot of plays. I know it hasn't translated into a lot of offense, but he's been creating some of those chances for.”