Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

20-year-old forward prospect recalled from AHL on Friday morning

2024_10_18_PRACTICE-11
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Marco Kasper is back with the Detroit Red Wings, and the 20-year-old forward prospect is highly motivated to make the most of his second NHL stint.

Recalled from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions on Friday morning, Kasper practiced with the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena’s BELFOR Training Center before the club departed for a two-game road trip that opens against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon.

“Really excited, of course,” said Kasper, who has two points in two games with the Griffins this season. “It’s always fun to get a call up and play and practice here. I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best.”

Lyon, Larkin, Kasper & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 18, 2024

With Tyler Motte day-to-day while being evaluated for an upper-body injury sustained against the New York Rangers on Thursday and Andrew Copp battling a flu bug, Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said welcoming Kasper into the fold is exciting.

“I think we’ll see [Kasper] in our top-nine and on both special teams,” Lalonde said. “There’s a reality of developing on the fly in the NHL, but I think it’s a person who can help us too.”

Kasper appeared in four preseason games with the Red Wings this fall, recording three points (two goals, one assists) while showcasing his strong skating and playmaking abilities. Captain Dylan Larkin said Kasper’s high compete level was also evident throughout Training Camp.

“He’s got a good toolset,” Larkin said about Kasper. “He’s a good skater. The thing I like the most is how competitive [he is]. He uses his body really well. He’s a worker. I think it’s impressive to see. Hopefully he can come in and do that for us.”

Kasper said he wasn’t disappointed that he was assigned to Grand Rapids after Training Camp, pointing out the talent at the top of and within the Red Wings organization.

“We have a really good team now,” Kasper said. “We have a lot of young players pushing each other to develop. That’s really good. Just trying to give my best to get the call back up here and to work hard.”

Proud of the work he’s put in to earn this opportunity, Kasper said he feels more confident and prepared for the NHL than ever before.

“I had a way better preseason this year,” Kasper said. “It helps, obviously. Always fun to score some goals. I think just trying to build on preseason. The first game in Grand Rapids was good, we won that. Just trying to build on stuff like that and be ready for the games up here now.”

Kasper felt the excitement of his NHL debut on April 2, 2023, then the disappointment of a lower-body injury he sustained in that game, which sidelined him for the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign. Since his initial NHL experience was so brief, the young forward admitted this “feels like a debut.”

“Knowing that I’ve played one game takes the nerves out of it a little bit,” Kasper said. “Trying to do my best now.”

During Friday’s practice, Kasper skated with Michael Rasmussen and Jonatan Berggren on the third line. Lalonde said he hasn’t decided how many forwards or defensemen the Red Wings will dress in Nashville but believes that trio could be very effective.

“Ras can complement anyone because he forechecks, he gets you second touches with pucks and he'll go get the puck for you,” Lalonde said. “He goes to the net, does some hard things. Obviously with Marco, I think we want to give him an opportunity to succeed, and Berggren’s been making a lot of plays. I know it hasn't translated into a lot of offense, but he's been creating some of those chances for.”

News Feed

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree