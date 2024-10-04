PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

Commitment to details, team chemistry remain focal points as Detroit’s Training Camp nears its end

DET-OTT 10:04
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will suit up for their final home game this preseason on Friday night, battling the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit heads into its penultimate exhibition matchup looking to rebound after being shut out by the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-0, on Thursday. Cam Talbot went the distance in net for the Red Wings, turning aside 23 shots.

The Red Wings have been integrating new faces and building chemistry throughout Training Camp. Erik Gustafsson, who signed a two-year free-agent contract with Detroit in July, said it didn’t take him long to feel settled in with his new club.

“Ever since I came here, all the guys have been open arms and helped me with whatever I need,” Gustafsson said. “Great couple of weeks before Training Camp started, so I felt very comfortable before that even started."

The consensus among Gustafsson and his teammates is while this year’s Training Camp has been demanding, it’s exactly what the Red Wings need as they continue to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Albert Johansson & Erik Gustafsson Media Availability | Oct. 3, 2024

“Every practice has been tough,” the 32-year-old defenseman said. “That’s what Training Camp is for. I’ve been around a couple of teams, and this has been the hardest camp I’ve been part of. It’s good. Gets you ready for when the season starts and the preseason games like today. It’s been good battles in practice too, a lot of intensity and physical games.”

With Opening Night less than a week away, Gustafsson said the Red Wings want to keep focusing on the details in head coach Derek Lalonde’s system and structure.

“Everyone has to be on the same level,” Gustafsson said. “I know we’re going to be ready when the puck is dropped next week. You can feel that in practice. Maybe it’s not working too well now in the preseason, but we’re playing with different D-partners, forwards centers. What you can see in the practice, you can kind of feel that everyone is ready to have the season get going now.”

