PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings will suit up for their final home game this preseason on Friday night, battling the Ottawa Senators at Little Caesars Arena.

Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit).

Detroit heads into its penultimate exhibition matchup looking to rebound after being shut out by the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs, 2-0, on Thursday. Cam Talbot went the distance in net for the Red Wings, turning aside 23 shots.