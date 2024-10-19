RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

NASHVILLE -- The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Nashville Predators for the second time in a week, pulling away in the third period for a 5-2 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Goalie Alex Lyon made his second start of the season for the Red Wings (2-3-0; 4 points), finishing with 37 saves. Goaltender Juuse Saros had 19 saves for Nashville (0-5-0; 0 points), which was shut out by Detroit, 3-0, at Little Caesars Arena last Saturday.

“Just a positive win,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I thought it took everyone in the lineup. Obviously Alex Lyon was excellent. Asked the guys to stay on task, our process hasn’t been that bad even with the two losses against New York. I thought they responded pretty well with a really good win.”

Luke Schenn’s goal – a snipe from just below the blue line – opened the scoring and put the Predators ahead 1-0 at 8:48 of the first period. Colton Sissons appeared to double it at 10:57 when he buried a rebound, but the goal was overturned after the Red Wings successfully challenged for offside.

Just 2:29 later, Detroit evened the score when Vladimir Tarasenko took a feed from Jonatan Berggren and beat Saros with a shot from the slot to make it 1-1. With the secondary assist on Tarasenko’s second goal of the season, Marco Kasper tallied his first career NHL point.

"Really good team effort," said Kasper, who was playing in his second career NHL game. "It was fun to contribute to it, and just trying to do my best out there."