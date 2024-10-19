RECAP: ‘It took everyone’ in Red Wings’ 5-2 road win against Predators

Copp scores twice, Kasper records first career NHL point to help Detroit earn first season sweep over Nashville since 2018-19 season

DET-NSH 10:19
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

NASHVILLE -- The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Nashville Predators for the second time in a week, pulling away in the third period for a 5-2 victory at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Goalie Alex Lyon made his second start of the season for the Red Wings (2-3-0; 4 points), finishing with 37 saves. Goaltender Juuse Saros had 19 saves for Nashville (0-5-0; 0 points), which was shut out by Detroit, 3-0, at Little Caesars Arena last Saturday.

“Just a positive win,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “I thought it took everyone in the lineup. Obviously Alex Lyon was excellent. Asked the guys to stay on task, our process hasn’t been that bad even with the two losses against New York. I thought they responded pretty well with a really good win.”

Luke Schenn’s goal – a snipe from just below the blue line – opened the scoring and put the Predators ahead 1-0 at 8:48 of the first period. Colton Sissons appeared to double it at 10:57 when he buried a rebound, but the goal was overturned after the Red Wings successfully challenged for offside.

Just 2:29 later, Detroit evened the score when Vladimir Tarasenko took a feed from Jonatan Berggren and beat Saros with a shot from the slot to make it 1-1. With the secondary assist on Tarasenko’s second goal of the season, Marco Kasper tallied his first career NHL point.

"Really good team effort," said Kasper, who was playing in his second career NHL game. "It was fun to contribute to it, and just trying to do my best out there."

DET@NSH: Tarasenko scores goal against Juuse Saros

Giving the Red Wings their first lead of the afternoon, captain Dylan Larkin stashed home Alex DeBrincat’s pass at the side of the net on a power play to make it 2-1 at 3:17 of the second period. Patrick Kane earned the secondary assist on Larkin’s third goal of the season.

DET@NSH: Larkin scores PPG against Juuse Saros

Lyon had a highlight-reel save while the Red Wings were on a 5-on-3 penalty kill at the end of the second period, getting the shaft of his stick on Steven Stamkos’ shot to keep Detroit’s one-goal lead intact.

But Stamkos managed to get one past Lyon just after Nashville’s 5-on-3 power play expired just 32 seconds into the third period, burying a one-timer from the left face-off circle to tie it 2-2.

Detroit pushed back with a goal of its own when Andrew Copp deflected Joe Veleno’s shot past Saros to make it 3-2 at 3:29 of the third period. The secondary assist on Copp’s second goal of the season went to Christian Fischer.

“We had such a good 5-on-3 kill, then for them to unfortunately get it right after the guy had just gotten out of the box,” Copp said. “It was such a good kill that I think we almost took a little bit of momentum from it. I know they scored, but there were so many positives to take from it. We didn’t want to let it waver our confidence, and we were able to respond right away.”

DET@NSH: Lyon with a great save against Steven Stamkos

An empty-net goal by Simon Edvinsson made it 4-2 at 18:43 of the third period, then Copp provided even more insurance for the Red Wings with an empty-net goal of his own at 19:18 for the 5-2 final. Michael Rasmussen had the lone assist on Copp’s third goal of the season.

Copp said picking up its second win of the season after a pair of frustrating losses was huge for the club.

“Everything gets magnified early in the season with such a small sample size,” Copp said. “You never want to lose two in a row, definitely don’t want to lose three in a row. It was good to right the ship a little bit, kind of get a good feeling back in the room for a big game on Tuesday.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will face the New York Islanders for the first time this season when the clubs meet at UBS Arena on Tuesday night.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on the Predators

“This is a really good team. I know they’re 0-5, but you look and see at the end of the year, they’re going to be right there. They were a Cup contender going into the season, and I think they’ll be there in the end.”

Lalonde on Copp’s impact and the success of Detroit’s fourth line on Saturday

“I think that was my point of Marco balancing our lines out. Veleno on the wing, I thought that gave Copp a nice spark. That was a pretty good line for us. They score, had some momentum and had a lot of shifts. Even in the goalie pull, they came up for us and got us the fifth one.”

Meijer Postgame Comments | NSH vs. DET | 10/19/24

Lalonde on Kasper's play on Saturday

"Loved it. Trust him in every situation. We were hoping he would give us a little spark. I just like what it does for the balance of our lines. It gives us some flexibility.”

Copp on what ways the Red Wings played with a high desperation level

“I think in our own zone mostly, just the sense of urgency to get pucks out of the zone to block shots and be tight-checking to your guy. I think I talked about that last week, and kind of had that extra on-your-toes sensation a little bit. Played a pretty good defensive game.”

Copp on Kasper

“He was himself. He played with a lot of pace, plays with a lot of grit and made a few little plays here and there. He’s going to be a good player for a long time. He got his first [NHL] game out of the way two years ago when he got injured, but you can see it’s all there for sure.”

News Feed

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

Kasper on latest opportunity with Red Wings: ‘I’m looking forward to it and will try to give my best’

Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings