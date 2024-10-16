Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Director of the Wayne State University Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies enjoys using his research and work to inspire youth in Detroit

DET-Chinea
By Alex Leroux
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – Dr. Jorge Chinea is a renowned educator, author and researcher, but it took a lot for him to get where he is today.

Chinea grew up in Puerto Rico and New York, the latter being where he reluctantly joined a gang to protect his younger siblings and his mother. That is where his rise to leadership and community activism began; where he eventually helped organize a group called the Renegades of Harlem that focused on rehabilitating abandoned buildings and eliminating heavy drug use.

In 1983, while working on his doctorate, a professor on his doctoral committee told Chinea about his experience as a professor for the then-called Center for Chicano-Boricua Studies, and by 1996, Chinea was in Detroit working for the program he heard so much about at Wayne State University.

That program is now the 53-year-old Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies (CLLAS), and Chinea serves at the Director.

DET-chinea 4

“As Director of the Center for Latino/a Latin American Studies, I have oversight over the unit, which includes its budget, scholarship fund, curriculum, academic support program, faculty teaching assignments, staff professional development and more,” Chinea said.

Chinea is being recognized as one of four 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers for his work within CLLAS at Wayne State and in the metro Detroit community. Ilitch Sports + Entertainment’s Game Changers series celebrates community members making a profound difference in metro Detroit.

In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers recognize one Game Changers honoree per week during select months to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

DET-chinea 2

“Jorge Chinea’s dedication to advancing knowledge and understanding of Latino/a and Latin American history has had a profound impact on the academic and local communities,” said Tiffany Harrington, Vice President of Corporate Partnership Activation, Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through his leadership at Wayne State University, he has created opportunities for deeper dialogue and a greater appreciation of the rich heritage that shapes our society. We are excited to recognize Jorge as a Game Changers honoree during Hispanic Heritage Month, celebrating his commitment to education and community advocacy.”

While he focuses a lot of his time to his administrative work with CLLAS, Chinea said he enjoys also weaving his research and passion into education.

“While wearing my administrative hat, I also enjoy teaching classes in Latino/a and Latin American history, doing academic and public presentations and writing on various topics centered on the ethnohistory and socioeconomic history of the Caribbean and the larger Latin American world,” Chinea said.

DET-chinea 3

While the Game Changers recognition is one of many on Chinea’s resume, he said it’s a tremendous honor to be recognized by the Red Wings and Tigers.

“The Game Changers award was a huge and pleasant surprise that motivates me to continue to work for the betterment of the community and the educational needs of students who look towards a university degree as a vehicle to improve their lives,” Chinea said.

To learn more about the Wayne State CLLAS, visit las.wayne.edu/.

