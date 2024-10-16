Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

DETROIT – Dr. Jorge Chinea is a renowned educator, author and researcher, but it took a lot for him to get where he is today.

Chinea grew up in Puerto Rico and New York, the latter being where he reluctantly joined a gang to protect his younger siblings and his mother. That is where his rise to leadership and community activism began; where he eventually helped organize a group called the Renegades of Harlem that focused on rehabilitating abandoned buildings and eliminating heavy drug use.

In 1983, while working on his doctorate, a professor on his doctoral committee told Chinea about his experience as a professor for the then-called Center for Chicano-Boricua Studies, and by 1996, Chinea was in Detroit working for the program he heard so much about at Wayne State University.

That program is now the 53-year-old Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies (CLLAS), and Chinea serves at the Director.