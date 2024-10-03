Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

DETROIT -- One of Ben Chiarot’s strengths as a leader is his ability to hold himself and his teammates accountable, a skill that the Detroit Red Wings defenseman believes he’s developed over time.

“It’s a process, for sure,” Chiarot said on Sept. 27. “Building that trust that you’re not just coming down on a guy because he’s not doing something right. Knowing that you’re coming from a good place when you’re doing it. Having that relationship with each guy. You can be hard on them and know after the game that you’re still one of the guys. It’s nothing personal. Once you have that built, once the team is a close unit off the ice, then I think on-ice things go a little smoother when you’re trying to keep each other accountable.”

An 11-year NHL veteran, Chiarot naturally morphed into the Red Wings’ leadership group after signing a four-year free-agent deal with Detroit ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. He’s seen clear growth from the club since then, especially after last season, when the Red Wings pushed for a Stanley Cup Playoffs spot.