Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Detroit will kick off new season Thursday against Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

By Jonathan Mills
DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings trimmed their Training Camp roster to 23 players on Monday afternoon, but head coach Derek Lalonde indicated there’s still some fluidity regarding the club’s 2024-25 Opening Night roster.

“I think it’s today’s NHL and where you are in the [salary] cap,” Lalonde said after Monday's practice at Little Caesars Arena's BELFOR Training Center. “You’re trying to maximize your roster so it might not look clean today, as in who’s here and who’s not, but it’s something we’re working through.”

Currently, the Red Wings’ roster consists of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies.

Alex DeBrincat & Derek Lalonde Media Availability | Oct. 7, 2024

As part of Detroit’s recent personnel decisions, Justin Holl was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday afternoon after clearing waivers. The Red Wings also signed Austin Watson, who had been in Training Camp on a professional tryout contract, to a one-year, two-way deal on Monday morning.

“He’s a guy who we’re very happy to have in our organization,” Lalonde said about Watson, a 32-year-old forward who recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in 33 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

In 2022-23, Detroit benefited from a three-goalie system. Lalonde said he believes carrying three netminders to open this season is a positive for the club.

“A good problem in that we came into this, I talked about a blank slate, hoping someone could show us they can help us win on Night 1,” Lalonde said. “The positive is I think all three [Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon and Ville Husso] did that in camp.”

Speaking of strong impressions in Training Camp, Lalonde said the play of prospects like Marco Kasper made for some difficult decisions while constructing the NHL roster.

“I think of all the young guys, they all had really good camps, Marco really stood out,” Lalonde said. “Obviously some scenarios where he could have found himself in a Day 1 lineup, but that’s kind of what I alluded to in that we’re just trying to maximize our roster. It’s not a bad thing for him to go straight down, be playing 22 minutes in every situation and be a simple call at any time.”

The Red Wings will have two more practice days before the Penguins come to town. Lalonde said now having a little more roster clarity will help the club prepare for Thursday’s season opener.

“Unique schedule in that we played six [preseason] games in six days, going two teams and we tried to ramp up practice by design,” Lalonde said. “We asked a lot of these guys throughout the exhibition [schedule], especially the games. We were tired in some of those games and unfortunately, it probably showed. But now, I wouldn’t call it a full reset because we’re building off camp, there’s a little time to refocus.”

Alex DeBrincat said he feels the team is in a good spot, but there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“We’ve been practicing really hard, competing out there,” DeBrincat said. “A couple of our preseason games weren’t up to par with our compete. Obviously it’s a lot of timing out there, stuff like that. I thought the last [exhibition] game was pretty good, and in practice we’ve been competing a lot. We should be ready for Game 1.”

DeBrincat also noted it will be important for the Red Wings to get back to what helped them be successful last season.

“When we’re working hard, we’re a good team,” DeBrincat said. “There’s stretches when we get away from that. I think we can learn from last year and really buckle in this year. Be focused every game, and you can’t afford to lose any points.”

