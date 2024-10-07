Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

As part of Detroit’s recent personnel decisions, Justin Holl was assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday afternoon after clearing waivers. The Red Wings also signed Austin Watson, who had been in Training Camp on a professional tryout contract, to a one-year, two-way deal on Monday morning.

“He’s a guy who we’re very happy to have in our organization,” Lalonde said about Watson, a 32-year-old forward who recorded four points (two goals, two assists) in 33 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning last season.

In 2022-23, Detroit benefited from a three-goalie system. Lalonde said he believes carrying three netminders to open this season is a positive for the club.

“A good problem in that we came into this, I talked about a blank slate, hoping someone could show us they can help us win on Night 1,” Lalonde said. “The positive is I think all three [Cam Talbot, Alex Lyon and Ville Husso] did that in camp.”

Speaking of strong impressions in Training Camp, Lalonde said the play of prospects like Marco Kasper made for some difficult decisions while constructing the NHL roster.

“I think of all the young guys, they all had really good camps, Marco really stood out,” Lalonde said. “Obviously some scenarios where he could have found himself in a Day 1 lineup, but that’s kind of what I alluded to in that we’re just trying to maximize our roster. It’s not a bad thing for him to go straight down, be playing 22 minutes in every situation and be a simple call at any time.”

The Red Wings will have two more practice days before the Penguins come to town. Lalonde said now having a little more roster clarity will help the club prepare for Thursday’s season opener.