RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

NEW YORK -- The Detroit Red Wings couldn’t mount a road comeback against the New York Rangers, dropping a 4-1 decision at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.
Goalie Alex Lyon denied 24 shots in his first start of the season for Detroit (1-2-0; 2 points), while netminder Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for New York (2-0-1; 5 points).
“This is going to be a frustrating game to watch back because we did some pretty good things,” Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. “Underlying numbers are going to be very positive. You put up a pretty good performance like that on the road against a team like this, and you got to start winning and finding ways to get some points.”
Alex Lafreniere got the home crowd on their feet when he one-timed a pass from Artemi Panarin and beat Lyon five-hole to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 11:45 of the first period.
Captain Dylan Larkin scored a buzzer-beating goal, with one second remaining in the first period to be exact, to tie it 1-1. After holding the puck in the offensive zone, Justin Holl found Larkin wide open in the slot before he snapped it home from his knees.
“Timely goal, great play,” Lalonde said. “Glad Justin produced some offense there. He gave us, again, a really good game on the back end.”