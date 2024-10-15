RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

Patrick Kane also recorded his 814th career NHL assist with the secondary helper on Larkin’s second goal of the season, passing Mike Modano (813) for the second-most assists among U.S.-born players in league history.

Chris Kreider scored a power-play goal up close to put New York back in front 2-1 at 17:05 of the second period, redirecting Mika Zibanejad’s shot into the back of the net.

Lalonde said the Red Wings had a strong push to kick off the second period, but they couldn’t get one past Shesterkin.

“I really liked the first 15 minutes of our second [period], probably should have found a second goal,” Lalonde said. “Obviously the game is a lot different when you’re leading, but [Shesterkin] was the difference.”

Extending the Rangers’ lead to 3-1 at 4:51 of the third period, Reilly Smith received the puck from Zibanejad immediately after a face-off and found twine.

“I didn’t see much,” Lyon said about Smith’s goal. “I think I could have been a bit more active trying to find and locate it. That’s my job as well, so something to think about. Traffic is something maybe I try to get a little more comfortable with. Game reps help that a little bit, but just wish I could've saved it so we could’ve had an opportunity there to tie the game.”

The Red Wings weren't able to cut into the deficit, and Zibanejad put the game away for good with an empty-netter for the 4-1 final.

When asked about Detroit’s power play, which went 0-for-4, Larkin said the Red Wings will strive for more consistency moving forward.

“We just haven’t gotten enough quality looks at the net,” Larkin said. “I think we’ve done a good job setting up possession in the zone and we’ve moved the puck well. I also think that, for whatever reason right now, we do really well on the first power play then we kind of go to sleep for the rest of our opportunities. That can’t happen.”

NEXT UP: Detroit will look to take one back against New York at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.