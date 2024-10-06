Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Nate Danielson, Cross Hanas, Marco Kasper, Carter Mazur and Elmer Söderblom, defensemen Tory Dello, Antti Tuomisto, Eemil Viro and William Wallinder, and goaltenders Sebastian Cossa and Carter Gylander to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have loaned forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygård to Skellefteå AIK of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Red Wings currently have 28 players on their training camp roster: 15 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. The Red Wings will begin their 99th season in franchise history on Thursday, Oct. 10 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.