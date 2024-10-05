RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on Kasper’s Training Camp

“He’s been excellent. Energy, some finish there. He’s had a really good camp. Obviously he won’t be playing tomorrow. We’re not going to put him in a three [games] in three [days] situation, but really good camp. All of our young guys gave us some energy tonight.”

Kasper on what he learned from Friday’s game

“We did a good job on the penalty kill, but we got to try to learn from the mistakes we made. They scored two goals to tie the game. Next time, we got to focus on winning this game.”

Maattta on having toughness against clubs like Ottawa

“We need to stick together. We did that today. That’s the toughness you need. It’s not necessarily fighting, but it’s the team spirit of not backing down and support your teammates. That’s the mindset we’ve had, at least all three years that I’ve been here. We’re going to keep doing that.”

Kasper on what he’s been able to accomplish this preseason

“We’ve worked really hard and had to compete in practices, which is a really important part for us as a team. We’ve had some good periods as well, which helps me and as a team. Just trying to get out there and work really hard to do the best we can, that’s what I’ve tried to do. That’s what everybody has tried to do, and now we just got to get into the game and win.”

Maattaa on what he takes from preseason games

“Big thing is playing with multiple guys, at least as a D-man. I don’t think I’ve ever played a season where I’ve had the same partner for the whole season. Just kind of knowing tendencies of each other.”