Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that tonight’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena has been rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m. as part of a split-squad game. The Red Wings will also play a preseason game against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Monday, Sept. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for tonight’s scheduled game will be valid for Monday’s contest. All pre-purchased parking passes are valid for Monday’s game. Fans who paid at an Olympia Parking facility by credit card can call (313) 725-3848 for a refund.

Doors to Little Caesars Arena will open at 6:00 p.m. for Monday’s game.