PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

NEW YORK -- Hitting the road for the first time this season, the Detroit Red Wings will take the ice against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday night.

Puck drop between Detroit (1-1-0; 2 points) and New York (1-0-1; 3 points) is set for 7 p.m., with broadcast coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and the Red Wings Radio Network (97.1 The Ticket in Detroit). The Original Six clubs will square off twice in a four-day span, with the Red Wings facing the Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday night.

“We feel pretty confident that if we play our game the right way, we can play with anybody and beat anybody,” Justin Holl said. “[Monday] is going to be a big challenge, but with a big challenge comes a big opportunity too.”

Detroit concluded its season-opening homestand with a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Goalie Cam Talbot made 42 saves while J.T. Compher, Andrew Copp and captain Dylan Larkin each scored their first goal of the season.