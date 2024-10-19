PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

Lalonde said Jeff Petry will return to the lineup on Saturday after missing the last two games with an upper-body injury. The 52-year-old head coach also announced goalie Alex Lyon will start against the Predators.
“Eleven [forwards] and seven [defensemen] is definitely in play,” Lalonde said. “Especially with the way our D are kind of playing out right now.”
Lyon said maintaining a steady mindset is crucial for Detroit as it navigates some early-season struggles.
“When you win, you can’t get too high,” Lyon said. “That’s just as important as not getting too low when you lose. You just have to focus on keeping a good work ethic and bringing your best every day, that’s really all you can do.”
Nashville is coming off a 4-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. Filip Forsberg leads the Predators in points with four this season, while three players (Ryan O’Reilly, Jonathan Marchessault and captain Roman Josi) are tied for second in scoring with three points apiece.
Detroit blanked Nashville, 3-0, at Little Caesars Arena last Saturday.
“Talbs was great first time against Nashville,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We battled and blocked shots, all the little things. Our details were better. They’ve lost four in a row, and they’re going to be gunning for us. We have to match that desperation.”