PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Predators for Saturday matinee

The Red Wings embark on their first multi-game road trip of the season after dropping both ends of a two-game set with the New York Rangers this week. Detroit lost, 4-1, at Madison Square Garden on Monday before falling, 5-2, at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday.

Lalonde described Thursday’s setback to the Rangers as “a really frustrating, tough-to-evaluate night.”

“I'm not going to harp on underlying numbers, but we actually had a higher expected goals for, we had more chances for, slot shots were the same, Grade-As were similar,” Lalonde said. “We got crushed on special teams, and you do it to that team, they'll humble you. A little bit of a message of not good enough. At the same time, it's a two-game losing streak [that] just happens to be on the front end. We’ve done enough in our process to build off -- we can't let this slide -- so this will be a real challenge for us [on Saturday].”

On Friday morning, the Red Wings recalled Marco Kasper from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. The move was in response to the potential unavailability of Tyler Motte, who is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, and Andrew Copp, who took a maintenance day on Friday due to illness.