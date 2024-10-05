PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wing will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena.

Puck drop between the Original Six rivals is set for 7 p.m., with streaming available on DetroitRedWings.com and the Red Wings Mobile App.

Head coach Derek Lalonde said he’s encouraged by the Red Wings’ progress in Training Camp up to this point and wants his players to finish strong.

“I really thought our four days in Traverse City were excellent,” Lalonde said. “The work ethic, the approach. We’ve worked hard. Asked them for a little more, and we got that…Our core has led in a good way, but the push from some of those young guys has elevated the camp.”