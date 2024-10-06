RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Evening the score, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews took a pass from Mitch Marner and ripped home a one-timer from the right face-off circle to make it 2-2 at 2:52 of the second period.

Wallinder said going up against NHL competition on Saturday, and throughout Training Camp, was great for his development.

“It’s really good just for improvement on my game,” Wallinder said. “You get to see what it takes to be here, take a spot. A good experience for sure.”

John Tavares gave Toronto a 3-2 lead at 4:58 of the third period when he deked and scored a power-play goal.

Ville Husso stopped 30 of 33 shots on Saturday, which was the Red Wings netminder’s second full preseason game in the past five days.

“I feel like we played pretty good,” Wallinder said. “The defensive game was there. Not really many big mistakes today, and as team we played good. Maybe we could have had a little more offensive play.”

With the preseason now in the rear-view mirror, Detroit has until Monday at 5 p.m. ET to submit its 23-man Opening Night roster.

“I wanted to sit here after the eight games with some tough decisions, and all our young guys did that,” Lalonde said. “I’ll sit with Steve [Yzerman] over the next 24 hours here, and we’ll make some hard, but good, decisions.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for their Home Opener next Thursday, which also kicks off three days of celebrations for Hockeytown Opening Week, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer.