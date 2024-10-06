RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Detroit finishes with 3-3-2 preseason record

DET-TOR1005
By Jonathan Mills
By Jonathan Mills

TORONTO -- The Detroit Red Wings fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-2, in the preseason finale for both Original Six clubs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

“I liked a lot of the things that we did tonight,” Detroit head coach Derek Lalonde said. “The handful of NHL guys we brought here I thought competed extremely well.”

Kicking off the scoring for the Red Wings, Christian Fischer got a piece of Andrew Copp’s point shot and tipped it past Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll to make it 1-0 3:33 of the first period. Woll finished the night with 18 saves.

Steven Lorentz tied it 2-2 for Toronto at 12:20, one-timing Ryan Reaves’ pass from below the goal line into the back of the net.

Detroit regained the lead when Andrew Copp sent a wrister from the right face-off circle into a wide-open net for a power-play goal to make it 2-1 at 17:58. The assists went to William Wallinder and Joe Snively.

Evening the score, Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews took a pass from Mitch Marner and ripped home a one-timer from the right face-off circle to make it 2-2 at 2:52 of the second period.

Wallinder said going up against NHL competition on Saturday, and throughout Training Camp, was great for his development.

“It’s really good just for improvement on my game,” Wallinder said. “You get to see what it takes to be here, take a spot. A good experience for sure.”

John Tavares gave Toronto a 3-2 lead at 4:58 of the third period when he deked and scored a power-play goal.

Ville Husso stopped 30 of 33 shots on Saturday, which was the Red Wings netminder’s second full preseason game in the past five days.

“I feel like we played pretty good,” Wallinder said. “The defensive game was there. Not really many big mistakes today, and as team we played good. Maybe we could have had a little more offensive play.”

With the preseason now in the rear-view mirror, Detroit has until Monday at 5 p.m. ET to submit its 23-man Opening Night roster.

“I wanted to sit here after the eight games with some tough decisions, and all our young guys did that,” Lalonde said. “I’ll sit with Steve [Yzerman] over the next 24 hours here, and we’ll make some hard, but good, decisions.”

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will host the Pittsburgh Penguins for their Home Opener next Thursday, which also kicks off three days of celebrations for Hockeytown Opening Week, presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on this year’s Training Camp

“I liked our camp. Probably would have liked a little more emotional engagement at times, but I think all 32 coaches in the league are battling that same thing. It’s a positive, but just a step. Really starts on Monday.”

Wallinder on the intensity of Training Camp

“It was a really good camp. Intense and really good compete from Day 1 until now. It’s been a good camp. It feels like everyone has stepped up a level.”

Wallinder on his focus heading into the upcoming season

“Just keep improving my reliability as a defenseman. Taking strides in the D-zone, being quick with the first pass and just playing solid. Not making many mistakes, just be a solid defenseman.”

