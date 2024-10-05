Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today released forward Isaac Ratcliffe from his professional tryout, assigned forwards Alexandre Doucet, Amadeus Lombardi and Jakub Rychlovský to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins, and assigned goaltender Gage Alexander to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. Additionally, the Red Wings have designated forward Tim Gettinger and defenseman Shai Buium as injured non-roster, while forward Ondřej Becher will continue his rehab in Grand Rapids.

The Red Wings have released forwards Hunter Johannes and Dominik Shine, and defenseman Josiah Didier from their professional tryouts, returning them to Grand Rapids. The Griffins have also assigned forwards Carson Bantle and Gabriel Seger, defenseman Chaz Reddekopp, and goaltender Jan Bednar to Toledo.

The Red Wings currently have 41 players on their training camp roster: 21 forwards, 14 defensemen and six goaltenders. Currently at 3-2-2 through seven preseason games, Detroit concludes its preseason schedule with a road game against the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight (Saturday, Oct. 5) at 7:00 p.m. at Scotiabank Arena. The game will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com.