Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Sheldon Dries and Joe Snively, and defensemen Justin Holl, William Lagesson and Brogan Rafferty to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

The roster moves bring the Red Wings to a 23-man roster, consisting of 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goaltenders. The Red Wings will begin their 99th season in franchise history on Thursday, Oct. 10 with a home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. at Little Caesars Arena.