RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

Detroit defeats Chicago for second time in three days

DET_CoppVlad_092724
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Goalies Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot combined for 22 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.

"The only thing you have to look at is how Moritz Seider is blocking shots," Lyon said. "That's not something that's a given. It just speaks to the level of urgency that we have. Again, just to reiterate where we want to be and how we want to play the game. The way you do anything is the way you do everything. It starts right now."

Following a scoreless opening frame in which they outshot the Blackhawks 10-7, the Red Wings went ahead 1-0 when Christian Fischer got the puck on the doorstep and slipped it past goaltender Arvid Soderblom at 4:10 of the second period. Andrew Copp and Moritz Seider had the assists.

At 12:32, Copp found a wide-open Vladimir Tarasenko in the slot and he buried a shot for a 5-on-3 goal to extend Detroit’s lead to 2-0. The secondary assist went to J.T. Compher.

"Even Vlad, I appreciated, he made a couple team-first plays tonight," Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said. "Obviously he's a guy you want goals from, and I think it's a positive he scored tonight."

Lyon turned aside 13 shots through two periods before Talbot stepped in and made nine saves in the final frame.

"It was good for him to get some looks," Lalonde said about Talbot. "I thought both goalies, obviously not a huge volume night, got enough looks. Again, it's just really hard to replicate game situations as much as you want in practice for goalies."

Looking at the big picture, Lalonde said Detroit received several strong performances up and down its lineup.

"I thought we had an honest game for a preseason game," Lalonde said. "I saw guys winning some lines, blocking some shots and managing the puck. A lot of positives on that end. Young guys again showed well. Some of our NHL guys, that top-six I think had a pretty solid night. All in all, a positive and a good step in the whole process of the preseason."

NEXT UP: The Red Wings will continue their exhibition slate on Saturday night, squaring off against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on the Fischer - Copp - Rasmussen line

"As camp has gone on, I've gotten a little more comfortable keeping some guys together that project as a line and that's certainly one of them. There's a comfort level to with that group and an identity that they formed toward the end of last year. Not only a comfort from me with them, I think there's a comfort between the three of them."

Lyon on how he's feeling entering this season

"It's more confidence. Also I've been on one-year deals for a long time, so just being back in a place where I have a little bit of comfortablity is something that I really haven't experienced for a while. It feels good. I'm happy to be here. Like I said, I'm just really looking forward to the season and trying to vindicate what happened last year."

Lyon on his approach knowing there's an open competition in the Red Wings' net

"My approach remains the same. Like I said before, coming off last year a bit more comfortable playing in the NHL and just trying to build on that confidence. Everybody in that locker room feels like we're on a mission. That's where our heads are at."

Fischer on picking up where he left off alongside Copp and Rasmussen

"We were together for most of the practices in Traverse City and the last couple days. Obviously it's no secret we enjoy playing together and read each other very well, very simple game. It's preseason, but felt great to be out there with them. A lot of success tonight. It's fun to go through camp with them and hopefully keep building as the preseason games go on."

