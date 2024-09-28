RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

POSTGAME QUOTES

Lalonde on the Fischer - Copp - Rasmussen line

"As camp has gone on, I've gotten a little more comfortable keeping some guys together that project as a line and that's certainly one of them. There's a comfort level to with that group and an identity that they formed toward the end of last year. Not only a comfort from me with them, I think there's a comfort between the three of them."

Lyon on how he's feeling entering this season

"It's more confidence. Also I've been on one-year deals for a long time, so just being back in a place where I have a little bit of comfortablity is something that I really haven't experienced for a while. It feels good. I'm happy to be here. Like I said, I'm just really looking forward to the season and trying to vindicate what happened last year."

Lyon on his approach knowing there's an open competition in the Red Wings' net

"My approach remains the same. Like I said before, coming off last year a bit more comfortable playing in the NHL and just trying to build on that confidence. Everybody in that locker room feels like we're on a mission. That's where our heads are at."

Fischer on picking up where he left off alongside Copp and Rasmussen

"We were together for most of the practices in Traverse City and the last couple days. Obviously it's no secret we enjoy playing together and read each other very well, very simple game. It's preseason, but felt great to be out there with them. A lot of success tonight. It's fun to go through camp with them and hopefully keep building as the preseason games go on."