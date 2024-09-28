RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

DETROIT -- Goalies Alex Lyon and Cam Talbot combined for 22 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings shut out the Chicago Blackhawks, 2-0, at Little Caesars Arena on Friday night.
"The only thing you have to look at is how Moritz Seider is blocking shots," Lyon said. "That's not something that's a given. It just speaks to the level of urgency that we have. Again, just to reiterate where we want to be and how we want to play the game. The way you do anything is the way you do everything. It starts right now."
Following a scoreless opening frame in which they outshot the Blackhawks 10-7, the Red Wings went ahead 1-0 when Christian Fischer got the puck on the doorstep and slipped it past goaltender Arvid Soderblom at 4:10 of the second period. Andrew Copp and Moritz Seider had the assists.