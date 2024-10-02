RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PITTSBURGH -- Goalie Ville Husso shined against the Pittsburgh Penguins, playing all three periods and making 43 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings leave PPG Paints Arena with a 2-1 preseason victory on Tuesday night.

“I felt good,” Husso said. “After that first game I played in Chicago, I hadn’t played for a long time before that, so it was easy to come in today. We’ve had a good Training Camp so far. [The Penguins] pretty much had a full NHL roster, but we did a good job all night.”

Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde said postgame it was always the plan for Husso to play all of Tuesday's contest.

“Really, really promising,” Lalonde said about Husso’s night in the crease. “Good sign for him to be that sharp throughout the entire 60 minutes, and it was good volume. A good battle for him, a good test, and he certainly passed it tonight.”

The Penguins applied most of the pressure in the first period, leading 14-4 in shots, but Husso stood tall and turned aside every shot he faced, including an impressive save on a Sidney Crosby breakaway chance, to keep things scoreless after 20 minutes.

Rickard Rakell gave Pittsburgh the night’s first lead early in the second period, tapping in a rebound to make it 1-0 at 1:34.

Quickly responding for Detroit just 1:14 later, Amadeus Lombardi made a great move into the slot and roofed a quick wrister past Penguins netminder Tristan Jarry to tie it 1-1. The lone assist went to Hunter Johannes.

“I loved the play,” Lalonde said about Lombardi’s goal. “He had some poise, held onto it, took some time with it and finished. He’s had a good camp. He’s progressing extremely well over the last two years, which is exciting to see. A huge credit to the GR staff. He doesn’t look like the same player we had in camp last year. It’s a good sign for him going forward.”