Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled defenseman Justin Holl from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, the Red Wings have reassigned goaltender Carter Gylander from the Griffins to the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye.

Holl, 32, spent the 2023-24 season with the Red Wings, recording five assists, a plus-eight rating and 22 penalty minutes in 38 games. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound blueliner played the entire 2022-23 campaign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, collecting 18 points (2-16-18), a plus-15 rating and 39 penalty minutes in 80 regular-season games, in addition to one assist in eight postseason contests. Originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round (54th overall) of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft, Holl has tallied 87 points (11-76-87), a plus-66 rating and 172 penalty minutes in 323 games with the Maple Leafs and Red Wings since 2017-18. Holl has also logged 68 points (20-48-68), a plus-59 rating and 79 penalty minutes in 194 American Hockey League games between the Rockford IceHogs and Toronto Marlies, helping the Marlies win a Calder Cup championship in 2018. He made his professional debut with the ECHL’s Indy Fuel in 2014-15, contributing 34 points (7-27-34) and 39 penalty minutes in 66 games.

A native of Tonka Bay, Minn., Holl played four seasons at the University of Minnesota from 2010-14 prior to turning professional, notching 38 points (8-30-38), a plus-34 rating and 76 penalty minutes in 142 games. Holl helped the Golden Gophers clinch Frozen Four berths in 2012 and 2014, in addition to capturing the Big Ten’s inaugural regular-season title in 2013-14. He competed at Minnetonka (Minn.) High School from 2007-10, totaling 39 points (18-21-39) and 12 penalty minutes in 77 games. Holl also suited up for the United States Hockey League’s Omaha Lancers during the 2009-10 season, recording four assists, a plus-seven rating and six penalty minutes in 11 regular-season games, along with two points (1-1-2) in eight playoff matchups.

