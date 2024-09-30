Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde grew up in Brasher Falls, N.Y., rooting for the Montreal Expos until they moved to the nation’s capital and became the Washington Nationals in 2004. Since then, Lalonde’s baseball fandom has been simple: he supports the MLB franchise in the state which he lives.

But according to Lalonde, cheering for the Detroit Tigers, especially now, is more than just about rooting for the team across the street.

“It’s amazing,” Lalonde said about the Tigers clinching an American League Wild-Card spot this season. “It’s pretty neat that it’s the Tigers and Detroit, but certainly a lesson on believability watching that group.”