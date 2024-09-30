Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Tigers' late-season surge to postseason "a lesson on believability" for Red Wings

DET_RedWingsTigers_093024
By Jonathan Mills
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT -- Detroit Red Wings head coach Derek Lalonde grew up in Brasher Falls, N.Y., rooting for the Montreal Expos until they moved to the nation’s capital and became the Washington Nationals in 2004. Since then, Lalonde’s baseball fandom has been simple: he supports the MLB franchise in the state which he lives.

But according to Lalonde, cheering for the Detroit Tigers, especially now, is more than just about rooting for the team across the street.

“It’s amazing,” Lalonde said about the Tigers clinching an American League Wild-Card spot this season. “It’s pretty neat that it’s the Tigers and Detroit, but certainly a lesson on believability watching that group.”

One of the most exciting storylines of the 2024 MLB season surrounds the Detroit Tigers, who clinched a playoff spot with a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Comerica Park last Friday, capping a remarkable second-half run to end a decade-long postseason drought.

Lalonde said having both the Tigers and Red Wings under Ilitch ownership is special because the teams share “internal growth, beliefs and approach on some things.”

“What a resource to be owned by the same group under the same umbrella and able to lean on those guys," Lalonde said.

Andrew Copp, an Ann Arbor, Mich., native, said he’s been a die-hard Tigers fan the last couple of weeks.

“Back when I played baseball, I probably played attention a little bit more,” Copp admitted. “I did go to the first playoff game at Comerica Park against the Yankees though, that was cool. I think everyone, not just the local guys, is pulling pretty hard for [the Tigers] in the locker room.”

Ben Chiarot said it’s cool seeing Detroit sports fans show so much love and support toward their teams.

“I think you saw that last year with the Lions and our run toward a playoff spot,” Chiarot said. “It’s a great sports city, especially when a team is having some success. It’s a fun place to be as an athlete.”

The Tigers and Houston Astros will face off in a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series, beginning with Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday afternoon.

