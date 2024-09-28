Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Founder and Chair of The Ideal Group, Inc. is an example of the American dream and it all started with selling a car

DET-Venegas Jr.
By Alex Leroux
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

Frank Venegas Jr. is a Detroit native and the grandson of Mexican immigrants. In 1979, he won a raffle where the prize was a brand-new Cadillac. Instead of keeping the new car, he sold it and utilized the money to launch his first business, The Ideal Group, Inc.

“It was the coolest car in the world,” Venegas Jr said. “I could have had a lot of fun driving around, but I kept it nine days and I sold it. I sold it for $12,000 and a used car. I had been saving some money, so I put the car money together with what I had saved and I started The Ideal Group.”

091324-AMF-0423

Forty-five years later, The Ideal Group has evolved into seven nationally recognized companies with annual revenues approaching $605 million and employing approximately 550 people. Venegas Jr.’s brother Loren, daughter Linzie and son Jesse have all joined the leadership team as owners. The Ideal Group companies fulfil customer needs in construction, facilities management, manufacturing, indirect material management and surplus sales.

Venegas Jr. is the second 2024 Hispanic Heritage Month honoree of the Game Changers series, which celebrates community members making a profound difference in metro Detroit. In partnership with Comerica Bank, the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers are recognizing one Game Changers honoree per week during select months throughout the year to receive a $1,000 grant dedicated to the charity of their choice.

091324-AMF-0438 (1)

“Frank Venegas, Jr. embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and community leadership,” said Tiffany Harrington, VP, Corporate Partnership Activations for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through the success of The Ideal Group and his unwavering dedication to southwest Detroit, Frank has created lasting opportunities for education, sustainability and youth development. His commitment to giving back and lifting others up is truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize him as a Game Changers honoree during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The Ideal Group operates on four fundamental pillars: education, environmental, community sustainability and youth programs. These pillars are the core values that Venegas Jr. said he implements in his life.

“I usually close any speech I make by asking those in the room if they have mentors they can thank for help with their success, and they always do,” Venegas Jr. said. “Then I ask if they currently mentor themselves, they often don’t. That’s a problem. We have to focus on our youth and encourage them to be the ones to take over for us.”

091324-AMF-0389

Venegas Jr. is a recipient of the Ohtli Award, the government of Mexico’s highest award to a foreign citizen. And he said the Game Changers recognition also means a lot to him and his community.

“There is a lot of recognition that comes with the Tigers organization, especially within the southwest Detroit community,” Venegas Jr. said. “My message and the message of The Ideal Group can be amplified on this stage, and if someone recognizes our work because of something they saw with the Tigers, it’s great.”

To learn more about The Ideal Group, click here.

