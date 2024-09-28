Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Frank Venegas Jr. is a Detroit native and the grandson of Mexican immigrants. In 1979, he won a raffle where the prize was a brand-new Cadillac. Instead of keeping the new car, he sold it and utilized the money to launch his first business, The Ideal Group, Inc.
“It was the coolest car in the world,” Venegas Jr said. “I could have had a lot of fun driving around, but I kept it nine days and I sold it. I sold it for $12,000 and a used car. I had been saving some money, so I put the car money together with what I had saved and I started The Ideal Group.”