Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

“Frank Venegas, Jr. embodies the spirit of entrepreneurship and community leadership,” said Tiffany Harrington, VP, Corporate Partnership Activations for Ilitch Sports + Entertainment. “Through the success of The Ideal Group and his unwavering dedication to southwest Detroit, Frank has created lasting opportunities for education, sustainability and youth development. His commitment to giving back and lifting others up is truly inspiring, and we are honored to recognize him as a Game Changers honoree during Hispanic Heritage Month.”

The Ideal Group operates on four fundamental pillars: education, environmental, community sustainability and youth programs. These pillars are the core values that Venegas Jr. said he implements in his life.

“I usually close any speech I make by asking those in the room if they have mentors they can thank for help with their success, and they always do,” Venegas Jr. said. “Then I ask if they currently mentor themselves, they often don’t. That’s a problem. We have to focus on our youth and encourage them to be the ones to take over for us.”