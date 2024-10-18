Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Marco Kasper from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Kasper, 20, has recorded two points (1-1-2) and seven penalty minutes in two games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward also logged three points (2-1-3), a plus-one rating and two penalty minutes in four preseason games with the Red Wings. Kasper spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, tallying 35 points (14-21-35), a plus-nine rating and 30 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games, in addition to seven points (4-3-7) in nine postseason contests. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kasper made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on April 2, 2023 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, finishing with one shot and three hits in 14:59 time on ice. Prior to arriving in North America, Kasper compiled 35 points (15-20-35) and 93 penalty minutes in 108 games with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League from 2020-23, along with 15 points (8-7-15) in 18 games with the under-20 team and eight points (3-5-8) in seven games at the under-18 level. Kasper also helped Rögle BK win a Champions Hockey League title in 2022.

A native of Innsbruck, Austria, Kasper made his professional debut in his home country with EC KAC II of the Alps Hockey League, picking up two points (1-1-2) in three games during the 2019-20 season. Kasper also racked up 153 points (45-108-153), a plus-111 rating and 40 penalty minutes in 66 games with EC KAC II's under-18 squad from 2017-20, in addition to 30 points (12-18-30) in 16 postseason matchups. On the international stage, Kasper contributed two assists in seven games with Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland. He also captained Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, making two appearances before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Kasper previously represented Austria at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting one assist in four games.