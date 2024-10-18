Red Wings recall Marco Kasper from Grand Rapids under emergency conditions

2022 First-round pick made NHL debut with Red Wings in 2022-23

DET-Kasper
By Thomas Roth
@DetroitRedWings DetroitRedWings.com

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled forward Marco Kasper from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions.

Kasper, 20, has recorded two points (1-1-2) and seven penalty minutes in two games with the Griffins to begin the 2024-25 season. The 6-foot-1, 197-pound forward also logged three points (2-1-3), a plus-one rating and two penalty minutes in four preseason games with the Red Wings. Kasper spent the entire 2023-24 campaign with the Griffins, tallying 35 points (14-21-35), a plus-nine rating and 30 penalty minutes in 71 regular-season games, in addition to seven points (4-3-7) in nine postseason contests. Selected by the Red Wings in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Kasper made his NHL debut as an 18-year-old on April 2, 2023 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, finishing with one shot and three hits in 14:59 time on ice. Prior to arriving in North America, Kasper compiled 35 points (15-20-35) and 93 penalty minutes in 108 games with Rögle BK in the Swedish Hockey League from 2020-23, along with 15 points (8-7-15) in 18 games with the under-20 team and eight points (3-5-8) in seven games at the under-18 level. Kasper also helped Rögle BK win a Champions Hockey League title in 2022.

A native of Innsbruck, Austria, Kasper made his professional debut in his home country with EC KAC II of the Alps Hockey League, picking up two points (1-1-2) in three games during the 2019-20 season. Kasper also racked up 153 points (45-108-153), a plus-111 rating and 40 penalty minutes in 66 games with EC KAC II's under-18 squad from 2017-20, in addition to 30 points (12-18-30) in 16 postseason matchups. On the international stage, Kasper contributed two assists in seven games with Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki and Tampere, Finland. He also captained Austria at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, making two appearances before the tournament was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Kasper previously represented Austria at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship, posting one assist in four games.

Kasper Stats
- 0.08 MB
Download Kasper Stats

News Feed

RECAP: Special teams the difference in Red Wings’ 5-2 loss to Rangers

PREVIEW: Red Wings back on home ice for rematch against Rangers on Thursday

Red Wings striving for more consistency, energy to help power play improve

Dr. Jorge Chinea Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Kane feeling healthy, motivated as Red Wings push forward into 2024-25 season

RECAP: Red Wings fall on the road to Rangers, 4-1

JoAnn Chávez Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings recall Austin Watson from grand rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for road battle against Rangers on Monday

RECAP: Talbot 'had a lot of work and made some incredible saves' in Red Wings' 3-0 shutout win over Predators

PREVIEW: Johansson set for NHL debut when Red Wings face Predators on Saturday

Red Wings recall Justin Holl from Grand Rapids

RECAP: Red Wings look to move forward after falling to Penguins on Opening Night, 6-3

Red Wings activate Shai Buium from injured non-roster; assign him to Grand Rapids

PREVIEW: Red Wings ‘extra excited’ for Opening Night against Penguins on Thursday

Red Wings assign Austin Watson to Grand Rapids

Red Wings announce updated start time to 8:00 pm for opening night on Thursday, Oct. 10 vs. Penguins at Little Caesars Arena

Lalonde talks fluidity, framework of Red Wings’ 2024-25 Opening Night roster

Red Wings reduce 2024 roster to 23

Red Wings sign Austin Watson to one-year contract

Red Wings trim 2024 preseason roster to 28

RECAP: Red Wings turn attention to 2024-25 regular season after closing exhibition slate with 3-2 loss in Toronto

Red Wings reduce 2024 preseason roster to 41

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Maple Leafs for 2024-25 preseason finale on Saturday

RECAP: Kasper’s two-goal night not enough in Red Wings’ 4-3 preseason overtime loss to Senators

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Senators for 2024-25 preseason home finale on Friday

RECAP: Red Wings shut out by Maple Leafs in preseason action, 2-0

Hockeytown Opening Week presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Meijer

PREVIEW: Red Wings continue preseason schedule Thursday against visiting Maple Leafs

Chiarot continues to embrace leadership role with Red Wings

Red Wings release Alex Chiasson from professional tryout

RECAP: Husso’s ‘really, really promising’ preseason performance helps Red Wings beat Penguins, 2-1

PREVIEW: Red Wings head to Pittsburgh for preseason contest on Tuesday

RECAP: Red Wings drop both preseason split-squad games, fall 5-1 to visiting Penguins and 4-3 in overtime at Sabres

PREVIEW: Red Wings ready for preseason split-squad action, will host Penguins and visit Sabres on Monday

Red Wings excited to support Detroit Tigers in 2024 MLB Playoffs

Red Wings preseason game vs. Pittsburgh Penguins rescheduled for Monday, Sept. 30

Frank Venegas Jr. Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

RECAP: Red Wings blank Blackhawks, 2-0, in 2024-25 preseason home opener

PREVIEW: Red Wings host Blackhawks for exhibition rematch on Friday

Kasper: ‘I have a lot more confidence this year’

RECAP: Red Wings grind out 4-2 road win over Blackhawks to open 2024-25 preseason 

PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Blackhawks for 2024-25 preseason opener on Wednesday

After re-signing seven-year contract with Red Wings, Seider ‘really happy to wear that jersey for a very long time’

Red Wings take positives away from annual Red & White scrimmage at 2024 Training Camp

Red Wings reduce 2024 training camp roster by 11

Never complacent, Edvinsson striving for more with Red Wings

Hard work continues for Red Wings on Day 2 of 2024 Training Camp

Raymond Lozano Recognized as Hispanic Heritage Month Game Changers Honoree

Red Wings, Bally Sports Detroit and Audacy announce broadcast schedule for 2024-25 season